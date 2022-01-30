HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharon Young, a native of Houston, Texas with a natural passion for writing, has completed her new book "Tutored Sweetness": a gripping story of romance that blossoms between a young university student and her handsome tutor.
"Shana Jones was normally a very good student," writes Young. "But her English professor thought that her work was getting sloppy. That she wasn't living up to her full potential. He referred her to a phenomenal student named Matthew Jones. Under his tutoring, her grades soared. Matthew was such a good tutor. He taught her more than book smarts. He taught Shana to open her mind and body to a whole new hypothesis."
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Young's engrossing tale will leave readers breathless as it navigates Shana and Matthew's relationship. Expertly paced and full of incredible drama and interesting characters, "Tutored Sweetness" will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Tutored Sweetness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
