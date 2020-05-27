DALLAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, millions of AT&T customers in the United States will be able to stream HBO Max at no additional charge.
Whether through our award-winning wireless networki, entertainment-grade internet or premium video products, AT&T has a way to connect you to HBO Max.
As we've previously announced, customers who have HBO through AT&T now instantly have access to HBO Max at no additional charge. On top of that, customers on our best AT&T wireless, video and internet plans will now get HBO Max – a $14.99 per month value included on us. Nearly all other new and existing AT&T customers can now explore and redeem special offers to stream HBO Max – including a full year of HBO Max on us in nearly all AT&T TV packages.ii
"This is an exciting day for AT&T. Delivering the incredible content of HBO Max to our customers brings our vision of a modern media company to life," said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. "We're proud to provide the connectivity you need alongside new and compelling content at a time when the world needs both more than ever. With HBO Max in our portfolio, we truly have something for everyone."
Visit att.com/hbomax to learn more about how to download and log-in to HBO Max, as well as explore the many ways you can start streaming today. Current customers can also log into their AT&T account online or through the myAT&T app to learn more.
HBO Max is the highly anticipated streaming platform from WarnerMedia that includes all of HBO together with the greatest collection of movies, TV shows and new Max Originals. HBO Max includes approximately 10,000 hours of curated premium content from WarnerMedia's beloved brands and libraries: Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.
About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.*** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With our video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.
© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
*** Best Network based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2019. Fastest network based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
i Best Network based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2019. Fastest network based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
ii After the promotional period HBO Max auto-renews at the then prevailing price (currently $14.99/mo.) unless customer cancels.