IRVING, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wyoming Chancery Court officially opened on December 1, 2021 and will receive all of their filings electronically through File & ServeXpress.
The Wyoming Chancery Court is a new state court which aims to provide a forum for streamlined resolution of commercial, business, and trust cases. The new court is intended to resolve cases on an expedited schedule, assisted by File & ServeXpress's easy-to-use interface and efficient, time-saving functionality.
The Law Firm, Hathaway & Kunz, LLP, was the first eFiler in the Wyoming Chancery Court, using File & ServeXpress. Candace Hough, a Legal Assistant at Hathaway & Kunz, says of the experience eFiling with FSX:
"We're excited to start filing into the Chancery Court and having a platform like File & ServeXpress makes our jobs a lot easier. So far, we've had a great experience and the Chancery Court Clerk has been extremely helpful. We are hopeful that all Wyoming District Courts will utilize File & ServeXpress for electronic filing in the near future. The app is efficient and easy to use for everyone in our organization, so we can spend less time on paperwork and more time on what matters. There's a lot of work to be done now that the Chancery Court is open, and I'm sure File & ServeXpress will play a big part in getting a lot of cases efficiently moving through the Chancery Court system."
Tammy Carter, CEO of File & ServeXpress, says of the development:
"We are so excited to be an integral part of this new court system. Our goal at FSX has always been to simplify the litigation process and help legal professionals work more efficiently, and we are confident that our role in the Wyoming Chancery Court will do just that."
File & ServeXpress has provided more information on how to register for FSX and pass the eFiling proficiency test for Wyoming on their website at http://www.fileandservexpress.com/Wyoming-resources.
About File & ServeXpress, LLC.
With 30 years of experience, File & ServeXpress is the longest-tenured provider of eFiling and eService technology and services, focused exclusively on the needs of law firms and courts. File & ServeXpress provides law firms and courts with solutions that enable them to interact and simplify the judicial workflow for the entire lifecycle of their cases. The File & ServeXpress solutions support all roles in the firm from managing partners to paralegals as well as government agencies and self-represented litigants. The company also maintains over 80 million documents, files and serves into 1,400 courts, and supports a user base of 200,000 users across 30 states and the District of Columbia.
