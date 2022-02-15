DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Prayer Luncheon for Life will draw thousands of pro-life advocates together online from across America on March 25, 2022, to elevate, celebrate, and accelerate the work of high-impact pro-life organizations. This year's event will showcase six organizations, each of which have been nominated to receive the 2022 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award and a Pro-Life Impact Grant. The grants awarded to nominees at this event will total $100,000.
Students for Life of America took home the 2021 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award and the organization's President Kristan Hawkins will be on hand to help pass the baton to the newly selected honoree for the 2022 title.
"This year we will be honoring six nominated organizations that have been selected for their demonstrated significant, quantifiable impact and measurable successes in saving lives and winning battles against the abortion industry. We are also awarding $100,000 in grant money for their continued pro-life work," shared Karen Garnett, National Prayer Luncheon for Life Executive Director. "Kristan and Students for Life of America exemplify what it means to be a high-impact pro-life organization, and we are honored to have her return to help cheer on this year's honorees."
The six organizations nominated for the 2022 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award and Pro-Life Impact Grants are: Embrace Grace, Live Action, Pro-Life Action League, ProLove Ministries, Support After Abortion, and The Radiance Foundation.
The winning pro-life organization for the 2022 Impact Award is chosen by national online voting, as life advocates cast votes for the six finalists named to this year's High-Impact Pro-Life list of honorees. The top vote-getter takes home a $50,000 grant, followed by $20,000 and $15,000 respectively for the second- and third-place winners, with the remaining organizations each being honored with a $5,000 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Grant.
The Most Reverend Joseph Strickland, Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, in Texas, will be among those joining Hawkins on the National Prayer Luncheon for Life stage this year. Strickland is known for boldly speaking out against abortion.
Additional clergy addressing National Prayer Luncheon for Life participants include Rev. Walter B. Hoye II, President of Issues4life Foundation, and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.
Other speakers and prayer leaders at the 2022 event include David Bereit, Founder and Former CEO of 40 Days for Life, Sister Deirdre (Dede) Byrne of Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts, and Garnett, whose Heroic Media is producing the event.
The 2022 National Prayer Luncheon for Life is presented live online, Friday, March 25, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. (Central), at no cost to participants, with the winners of the Pro-Life Impact Award and Grants announced live at the end of the program. This prayer-centric event is primarily virtual with limited in-person participation opportunities.
To register for the National Prayer Luncheon for Life, visit nationalprayerluncheonforlife.org.
About the National Prayer Luncheon for Life
Originating in 2016 as an in-person event hosted by Heroic Media, the National Prayer Luncheon for Life has evolved to encompass thousands of participants nationwide to unite in fervent prayer and select the high-impact National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award winner and Pro-Life Impact Grant recipients. The event is produced by Heroic Media. Learn more at nationalprayerluncheonforlife.org.
