DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cysiv, a SOC-as-a-Service company, today announced it has become part of the Google Cloud Technology Partner Co-sell Program. Google Cloud's global sales force will now collaborate with Cysiv to help customers simplify the security of their cloud workloads. The co-sell program incentivizes the global sales teams to identify customer opportunities and collaborate to support cloud transformation projects by addressing customer requirements for security and compliance.
Cysiv 24/7 SOC-as-a-Service helps organizations accelerate their cloud modernization and application development initiatives by addressing important security and compliance priorities. It detects, investigates, hunts for and responds to actionable threats, and it ensures all workloads are automatically detected and instantly provisioned with the appropriate security controls and policies, regardless of the environment: on-premises, Google Cloud, multi-cloud, container or serverless.
"We're very proud to be partnering with Google Cloud and to be working with their sales organization," said Cysiv CEO Partha Panda. "Our SOC-as-a-Service combines the technology, data science and automation, threat intelligence and experts necessary to quickly and efficiently monitor enterprise telemetry from both on-premise and multi-cloud environments, to detect, triage and remediate actionable threats."
Security is a shared responsibility, and Cysiv's capabilities complement Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, storage, services and communications, with important measures that will further ensure customer's sensitive data, workloads and IT environment are adequately protected from cyberattacks and insider threats, while meeting compliance requirements.
According to Gartner1 "Through 2024, workloads that leverage the programmability of cloud infrastructure to improve security protection will demonstrate improved compliance and at least 60% fewer security incidents than those in traditional data centers."
In order to detect and respond to cyber threats, organizations must be able to collect, store, continuously monitor, and query and analyze a massive volume of security telemetry and other relevant contextual and infrastructure data for indicators of compromise, indicators of attack, and other threats. Doing this at scale, cost-effectively, is only possible via a cloud-native next-gen security information and event management (SIEM) system that fully leverages data science and automation.
"Security is top-of-mind for every organization, and we're committed to providing customers with the technology and partnerships they need in order to accelerate their cloud journeys securely and confidently," said Vineet Bhan, Head of Security Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're delighted that Cysiv has joined our partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to help customers drive secure digital transformations."
Cysiv SOC-as-a-Service will appeal to security and operations teams at organizations of all sizes and stages of cloud adoption, and particularly those dealing with cyber skill shortages, a remote workforce, alert fatigue, and hiring and resource constraints.
"Security is a top priority for our customers, as we help them migrate to Google Cloud and develop custom applications," said, Miles Ward, CTO of SADA, a Google Cloud Premier Partner and 2019 and 2018 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year. "Cysiv's cloud- and data-centric approach to security operations, delivered as a service, will help further accelerate business transformation for our customers."
To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com/google-cloud.
1 Gartner "How to Make Cloud More Secure Than Your Own Data Center," Neil MacDonald, Tom Croll, 9 October 2019
About Cysiv
Cysiv provides security operations center (SOC)-as-a-Service to organizations and service providers that need advanced, 24/7 cyber threat detection and response for on-premise, cloud, container and serverless environments. Cysiv uniquely combines its cloud-native, co-managed, next-gen SIEM platform, with vendor-agnostic telemetry, advanced data science, actionable cyber intel, experts that operate as an extension to your team, and a managed security product stack, and delivers them as a service, with simple, consumption-based monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com.