FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExcelHealth Inc. dba iReliev is excited to announce its Silver Sponsorship for the Bike MS: Round Up Ride 2021 on May 15 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Bike MS is a fundraiser hosted by the National MS Society to bring awareness and find a cure for the disease.
"We are honored to help support this year's Bike MS event," iReliev Founder and CEO Mike Williams said. "My mother was diagnosed with MS when I was 14 so I understand the impact of this debilitating disease. Her suffering is the reason I started iReliev. My mission was to develop products that provided natural, safe, and effective pain relief."
iReliev offers a line of all-natural pain relief products that were developed to improve the quality of life for those suffering from chronic pain. Its over-the-counter products are affordable and provide an alternative to addictive opioids.
As a Silver Sponsor, iReliev has made a monetary donation, provided heating pads for MS rider swag bags, and will donate 100 heating pads a month to support those living with MS.
The company's employees will be hosting the iReliev Rest Stop at Decatur High School during the event. They'll provide drinks, snacks, and lots of encouragement for the riders throughout the day. Riders will also have a chance to spin the prize wheel for free iReliev products.
"My hope is that one day there will be a cure for MS but until that day comes we will continue developing products that bring relief to those who need it," Williams said.
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body. Nearly 1 million Americans are living with this painful and often disabling disease, according to the National MS Society.
About ExcelHealth/iReliev
ExcelHealth dba iReliev® is an emerging leader in all-natural pain relief products focused on clinically supported methods. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for the millions of people who experience chronic pain. iReliev products include TENS units, muscle stimulators, hot and cold therapy, percussive massage, and topical analgesics that are clinically supported, doctor recommended, and FDA cleared.
Since 2014, iReliev has been redefining the future of health and wellness with its highly effective, affordable, and portable pain relief products. In 2019, iReliev was named the fastest-growing company in Fort Worth. The company was also ranked on Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing private companies in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Learn more at ireliev.com.
About The National MS Society
The Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever. Through its comprehensive nationwide network of services, the Society is focused on helping people affected by MS connect to the people, information and resources needed to live their best lives. We are united in our collective power to do something about MS now and end this disease forever.
Learn more at nationalMSsociety.org.
