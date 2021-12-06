FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Private Aircraft Auction House and industry-leading aircraft brokerage firm Assent Aeronautics created a new way to buy and sell aircraft in 2019 with the launch of the Assent Live Private Aircraft Auction Series. In 2020, Assent pivoted to bring the auctions online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and saw $180MM+ in aircraft cross the auction block. In 2021, Assent built upon that foundation to realize over $200MM+ in aircraft transactions across live private aircraft auctions, traditional aircraft brokerage, and a transformational aviation lease management practice.
Highlights of ASSENT Aeronautics 2021 Results:
- 50 + Aircraft Transacted Including Sales and Lease Placements
- $250MM + in Aircraft Value Transacted
- Assent Ends Year as a Top Ten Aircraft Broker, Globally, for the Second Year in a Row by Volume
- 12% of Transactions Include International Buyers
- Assent Extends Leasing and Support Programs to Bizliner Airframes, including CRJs, BBJs, and ACJs
- 20 + Aircraft Join Assent's Aviation Lease Management Practice including Citation Xs, BBJs, Challengers, & Gulfstreams
- 12 + Currently Available BizJets for Lease and Delivery in 2022 for which Assent is Actively Accepting LOIs
- 1 Billion + Impressions Generated Across All Marketing Channels
- No. 1 – Straight and Level, the TV Series Produced by Assent Media + Entertainment, is the No. 1 Watched Non-Fiction Aviation Show on Television.
- 1.4MM + Weekly Total Viewership of Straight and Level Across All Distribution Platforms
While demand for private travel seesawed from historic lows to historic highs within a 12-month period, Assent was successful in adapting to industry and client demands. In the middle of a global pandemic, the Assent Live Private Aircraft Auction Series delivered results with over $180MM in aircraft crossing the auction block. Now on the other side of the trough, nationwide charter operators are struggling to deliver, facing unprecedented demand, with some operators even dozens of aircraft short with an avalanche of holiday travel looming. Assent once again delivered by successfully launching a best-of-breed aviation lease management practice to place lease fleet and leaseback aircraft with industry-leading FAA Part 135 Operators. Assent's lease management practice focuses on King Air 350, Citation X, Challenger, Gulfstream, and BizLiner airframes.
"For aircraft owners who want to realize lease revenue from their jet, Assent's aviation lease management practice is the solution that guarantees lease revenue, provides maintenance and financial oversight to protect your investment in aviation, and ensures you, the aircraft owner, have control over your invested dollar in the face of historic demand." Said W. Hulsey Smith, Founder, and President of Assent Aeronautics. "Our research, analysis, and industry intelligence all point to the continuation of 30%+ growth in demand through 2022. In the near-term, demand will undoubtedly continue to outstrip supply, giving way to higher charter rates, increasing lease rates, and unprecedented asset appreciation."
Assent Aeronautics has also tapped current AVP Jake Banglesdorf to serve as Executive Vice President of Assent's aircraft transaction and advisory business unit. Jake, individually, ended both 2020 and 2021 as a top-5 aircraft broker under 40 by volume globally. In his new role, Jake will lead and manage the Assent Live Private Aircraft Auction Series, traditional aircraft brokerage, and Assent's aviation lease management practice. He is charged with scaling all three components of the business unit and adding brokers to meet increasing demand. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the trust that Hulsey and the Smith Family has put in me to lead this team and grow this business unit. They have given me all of the tools needed to be successful, including access to growth capital and the ability to add seasoned aircraft brokers to our roaster." Said Jake Banglesdorf, newly appointed Executive Vice President of Assent Aeronautics. "Beyond organic growth, as we look to 2022 we are considering accretive M&A opportunities as well."
About Assent Aeronautics: Assent Aeronautics is a family-owned company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Assent Aeronautics' distinct business units include luxury aircraft auctions, aircraft transaction advisory consulting, and aircraft maintenance, and is the parent company of Assent Media + Entertainment, an aviation centric media house producing globally distributed multi-platform aviation focused content. Able to trace the company's heritage back to a private family flight department established in the 1940s, Assent Aeronautics has a proven track record of success. After numerous requests from companies and individuals to support their aircraft and aviation investments. Our mission is to Deliver Certainty. Eliminate the mystery, hassle and superfluous cost of aircraft ownership by innovating the way the aviation industry does business through transparency, precision and efficiency, and by supporting every aircraft as we do our own. Simply put, people who count on their aircraft, count on Assent. For more information, visit http://www.assentaero.com
About Assent Media & Entertainment: Assent Media + Entertainment, an aviation centric media house headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a subsidiary of Assent Aeronautics. Assent Media + Entertainment is a global leader in aviation and technology production and entertainment serving a passionate aviation centric audience. We self-identify as a collective of AvNerds and AvGeeks and exist to bring compelling aerospace content and entertainment to aviation superfans worldwide. Assent Media + Entertainment is a leading provider of relevant, premium aviation and technology news and docudrama content across all screens. Current programing includes the hit television series Straight and Level, along with Live broadcast productions of the Assent Live Private Aircraft Auction Series, and several other series currently in development. For more information, visit http://www.assenttv.com.
About Straight and Level: Straight and Level is produced by Assent Media + Entertainment, a Fort Worth, Texas based media house, and Smith Family Capital. Straight and Level is the most watched infotainment aviation program of the last decade and was picked up by AWE TV for a full fall 2021 season continuing through May of 2022. The current season is delivering a per episode average total addressable audience of over 1.41MM+ across all distribution platforms. Executive Producers for Assent Media + Entertainment are W. Hulsey Smith and Ahrev Chinarian Smith, along with Producer Pete Isert of Crestone, Inc. To learn more, go to http://www.StraightandLevel.TV
Social Handles: Follow the conversation on social media with #AssentAero and #StraightandLevel, and follow Assent on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn for more updates.
Media Contact
Ryan Loose, Assent Aeronautics, LLC, 1 817-888-8227 Ext: 711, PR@AssentAero.com
Jake Banglesdorf, Assent Aeronautics, 817-888-8227 710, PR@assentaero.com
SOURCE Assent Aeronautics, LLC