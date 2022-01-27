HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. LawShield®, industry leader and America's largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense® coverage, delivers the critical information Colorado gun owners need to know about Senate Bill 21-078, which requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms within five days of becoming aware the gun was missing.
"When the bill became law on September 7, 2021, U.S. LawShield was on the ground in Colorado with our Independent Program Attorneys," said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "Through in-person seminars across the state, our lawyers informed Colorado gun owners on the risks they face if they fail to report the theft or loss of a firearm."
According to Hermosa, "Although it may sound simple to call the police when you notice your gun is missing, it is not that straightforward. If you say the wrong thing, or make a report at the wrong time, you could end up in a nightmare," he said. "Because U.S. LawShield is dedicated to protecting the rights and freedom of responsible gun owners, we developed a guide filled with what you need to know about the new lost or stolen firearms law."
U.S. LawShield: How to Avoid Legal Trouble with Colorado's New Gun Law
This resource is specific to Colorado and provides the critical information gun owners need to know about SB21-078, the "Isabella Joy Thallas Act." The guide is available online as a free download and features:
- Potential penalties and other risks, including details about the legal duty to report, reporting requirements, requirements for other family members or persons residing with the gun owner, the obligation to report if the firearm is later found, CBI reporting requirements, information on limited criminal immunity, and more.
- Best practices for communicating with law enforcement and contacting an attorney.
- Frequently asked questions regarding what happens if a loss is not reported in the statutory time, the consequences of a lost or stolen firearm recovered at a crime scene, and whether a firearm will be returned if police later find it.
- Colorado statistics related to lost or stolen firearms.
"Uncover the nuances of the new law and find out how to avoid the legal pitfalls it holds with our guide, How to Avoid Legal Trouble with Colorado's New Gun Law," said Hermosa.
Gunowner Identity Theft
In addition, U.S. LawShield supports its Colorado members by providing the added protection of its comprehensive Gunowner Identity Theft program that protects U.S. LawShield members from the potential legal fallout of stolen or lost guns. Gunowner Identity Theft is an add-on to the popular Legal Defense for Self Defense Program and costs an additional $83.40 annually or $6.95 monthly. "The same tenacious Independent Program Attorneys our members trust to be there for them after a self-defense incident will help navigate the sea of requirements associated with a missing or stolen gun," Hermosa added.
History of SB21-078, the "Isabella Joy Thallas Act"
In 2020, state representatives of the Colorado Legislature proposed HB20-1356. This bill would have required firearm owners to report a lost or stolen firearm within 48 hours of discovering that their firearm was missing. However, the progress of that bill was derailed by the pandemic as government offices shut down across the state.
Shortly after, in June 2020, a gunman used a stolen firearm to fatally shoot Isabella Thallas and severely injure her boyfriend in downtown Denver. This tragic event reignited the debate regarding mandatory reporting of lost or stolen firearms. Upon resuming hearings in early 2021, the Colorado Legislature wasted no time in proposing a similar bill, SB21-078.
Though hotly contested through the legislative process, SB21-078 (officially the "Isabella Joy Thallas Act") was passed and signed into law by Governor Jared Polis on April 19, 2021, and became effective on September 7, 2021. Before the passage of SB21-078, there were no mandatory reporting requirements related to lost or stolen firearms under Colorado law. This new Colorado law can be found in Colorado Revised Statutes Section 18-12-113.
