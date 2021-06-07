HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 to digitally transform the maintenance and engineering operations of Bristow Group Inc., one of the world's largest helicopter operators providing offshore transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide.
Ramco shares a decade-long relationship with Era Group (Era). Bristow's merger with Era makes them the largest civilian offshore, SAR solution provider and the largest operator of helicopter models S92, AW189, and AW139. Ramco will deploy its aviation software to track inventory and manage maintenance, engineering and operations on a single integrated platform.
Compliant with global regulatory standards, the multi-country roll-out of Ramco Aviation Software, complying with multiple regulatory bodies, will provide cost savings while increasing efficiency and reducing potential for human error, helping Bristow achieve their goal of paperless engineering and operations. Bristow's staff will also be able to interact with the solution on Ramco's mobile application, Ramco AnywhereApps and operational Electronic Flight Bag features, which will enable them to manage their operations and receive alerts on the go, providing greater flexibility and quicker response time. Bristow will also be able to create a collaborative network of suppliers with real-time visibility and seamless performance tracking, thereby helping them improve their power by the hour (PBH) and consignment tracking abilities.
The implementation of Ramco Aviation Software will enable Bristow to achieve smart inventory, maintenance management and streamline organization-wide warranty tracking processes. The seamless integration of the solution with Bristow's financial application will help the company achieve on-time billing and financial closure.
Stuart Stavley, Senior Vice President, Global Fleet Management, Bristow Group Inc., said, "When Bristow and Era merged, we had a decision to make on the go-forward software. Era shared a decade-long partnership and has been pleased with Ramco's robust compliance and inventory management solutions. Our experience with Ramco's proven global solutions was key in our selection. We look forward to our journey with Ramco."
Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, "Our partnership with Bristow underscores Ramco's track record as a leading software provider for the rotor wing segment. By harnessing the innovative features of our software, we are confident Bristow will be able to optimise its operational efficiency and accelerate its digital transformation strategy."
Ramco Aviation, Aerospace & Defense is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. Accessible on cloud and mobile, Ramco Aviation & Defense Software continues to innovate with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly reducing transaction time both during aircraft-on-ground (AOG) conditions and critical aircraft turnarounds. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, powered by cool new features such as digital task cards, offline capability, chatbots, mail bots, HUBs and cognitive solutions. With 80+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top heli-operators, leading defense companies, space launch vehicles, UAS/Drones, eVTOL and multiple MROs around the world.
About Bristow Group Inc.
Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at http://www.bristowgroup.com.
About Ramco Systems:
Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it – which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It – transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It – mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It – a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.
With 1800+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!
Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration' Awards
Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services;
Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year – 2019 by Global Payroll Association;
Winner of 2018 ISG Paragon Awards Australia, for 'Best Imagination' Award
For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/aviation-software/
Follow Ramco on Twitter @ramcosystems / @ramcoaviation and stay tuned to https://blogs.ramco.com/
For further information, contact:
Neha Hasija
+91 9940320066
SOURCE Ramco Systems