AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the Montana Governor's Office, where the state will utilize Esper's policy management platform across 13 agencies to centralize regulatory work as part of Governor Greg Gianforte's Red Tape Relief Task Force.
"Montana citizens, farmers, ranchers, and business owners have found themselves hampered by excessive, outdated, unnecessary, and confusing regulations. By thoroughly and carefully reviewing, rolling back, and repealing unnecessary regulations while also ensuring safeguards for public health and consumer safety, we will reduce the burden Montanans face and help more people thrive and prosper," said Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, who leads the governor's Red Tape Relief Task Force.
"Our mission is to help policymakers focus on policy, not paperwork. We're thrilled to partner with the State of Montana to help their agencies review and draft policies using technology to address an age-old problem. Esper will help Montana agencies craft policy through a modern lens and ultimately mitigate risks associated with outdated processes," said Esper CEO Maleka Momand.
Esper is a regulatory technology company modernizing how federal and state agencies create and manage public policy. Learn more at esper.com.
