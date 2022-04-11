Tatiana Frierson, CEO of Inspirus, part of the Sodexo group, has been selected as one of Dallas Business Journal's 2022 Women in Technology. The annual award celebrates the top tech mavericks who are leading the region in technology and innovation.
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspirus LLC, a Sodexo Group company and leader in elevating employee experiences and optimizing organizational culture through employee rewards and recognition, announced its CEO, Tatiana Frierson, has been selected as one of Dallas Business Journal's (DBJ) 2022 Women in Technology. The annual award celebrates the region's top tech leaders from the diverse industries that support the North Texas business community.
Every year, DBJ honors outstanding trailblazers who are making their mark in technology across different industries in North Texas. Now in its 10th year, Frierson was nominated for this honor by Rose Manjarres, a senior IT professional. "Supporting women in technology has always been a priority of mine," says Manjarres. "I nominated Tatiana — a friend and former colleague for more than 20 years — because of her outstanding track record. She excels in the technology field, has impressive career accomplishments, is a role model in the tech space for women, and makes significant contributions to our community."
"I'm honored to be included in this amazing group of women in technology," says Tatiana Frierson, CEO at Inspirus, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, USA. "I'm proud to lead the team at Inspirus who continuously find innovative ways to use technology to connect people and make our workplaces better."
Awardees will be honored on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the 2022 Women in Technology Awards Luncheon, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Honorees will each highlight their achievements as leaders in technology and share how they are contributing to advancing technology in the region. They will also be profiled in print and online, in a special publication of the Dallas Business Journal on May 27.
Media Contact
Kelley Briggs, Inspirus, 1 817-332-6765, Kelley.Briggs@sodexo.com
SOURCE Inspirus