AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Austin PBS announces that Luis Patiño has joined the nonprofit as their new Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of media experience and mission-focused leadership, Patiño will oversee the operations of Austin PBS as an organization that informs, entertains and bridges communities in Central Texas and beyond. He most recently served as President and General Manager of Univision Media Group in Los Angeles. Prior to moving to California, Patiño served as the Vice President and General Manager of Univision in both Austin and San Antonio.
"I am so impressed with Luis' experience and deep involvement with empowering and educating communities through media," said Ryan Nixon, Austin PBS Board Chair. "As a leader who is intentional about diversity, community and challenging the status quo, we could not be more excited to have him join the Austin PBS team as our new CEO."
Patiño is a seasoned media executive with a purpose-driven process. His areas of expertise include product development, having created several long-lasting community initiatives in the areas of civic engagement, entrepreneurship, higher education, and youth sports. Other areas of focus have been news production and consumer marketing as well as community impact in digital media, radio, and television. Patiño has always had a passion for the community, which he exercised by serving on several boards including the Long Center for the Performing Arts, the Mexic-Arte Museum, the Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies (LLILAS), and more. Patiño served on the Austin PBS board between 2013 and 2015.
"As a former member of the Austin PBS Board, it is an honor to join this organization as the new CEO to continue serving communities with purpose," said Luis Patiño, CEO of Austin PBS. "I believe in the power of public media, which harnesses opportunities for more diversity, strategic thought, education, and community engagement. That mission also aligns with the new vision for Austin PBS: to serve the public using media that educates, inspires, entertains, and reflects a variety of perspectives. I look forward to what the future holds for Austin PBS and am thrilled to add to the momentum of this nonprofit."
Austin PBS launched its Moving Forward campaign focused on creating a new generation of public media with greater community impact through a partnership with Austin Community College (ACC) and to serve as an inclusive place representing all of Central Texas in 2022 and beyond. Austin PBS's new home at the ACC Highland Campus is nearing completion, with plans to open in August 2022.
Since 1962, Austin PBS has been a part of Central Texas, delivering programs that educate, entertain, and inspire. As the only locally owned and operated nonprofit public television station in Central Texas, Austin PBS uses its unique position to serve as a bridge to the community and provide essential services to 3 million potential viewers in more than 20 counties across the region.
