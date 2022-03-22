HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Brix Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that City Brix Realty, a firm borne of a desire to deliver highly personalized service, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
In his two-decade career, City Brix Realty founder Tommy Walker has sold more than 1,500 homes and became the No. 1 agent in East Downtown Houston, but his clients know him for his willingness to exceed their expectations. Walker's many years specializing in new construction sales provide him with a unique perspective of the homebuying and selling processes, and his network of vetted vendors and custom homebuilders is always a phone call away. Though City Brix Realty specializes in new construction developments and land, its results-driven team does what it takes to satisfy any buyer or seller in Houston's Inner Loop and beyond.
"City Brix Realty has always been focused on providing people with personalized service," said Walker. "This partnership will allow us to spend even more time with our clients and ensure we can continue to give them the attention they deserve as we grow."
Partnering with Side will ensure City Brix Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting City Brix Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, City Brix Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
Walker continued: "As a result of Side's unique behind-the-scenes solutions, City Brix Realty has a chance to gain total exposure in our target market. I also appreciate the support and tools that come with Side's world-class platform, as they streamline the process for our agents and clients alike."
About City Brix Realty
City Brix Realty's results-driven professionals provide highly personalized service without ever losing focus of their clients' best interests. Using their insider knowledge of Houston's Inner Loop and beyond, City Brix agents lead clients through the real estate process while keeping their needs and goals as the main priority. Long after the sale, City Brix remains a most valuable real estate resource. For more information, visit http://www.citybrixrealty.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
