SCROGGINS, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author GranJan introduces the first WombBook, Ninny Henny Nite Nite ($10.99, paperback, 9781662821660; $18.99, hard cover, 9781662821677, $4.99, e-book, 9781662821684).
While waiting for her first grandchild to be born, GranJan was inspired by reports from the baby's mother about how the unborn child would respond to music. GranJan began research concerning the ability of babies to hear in the womb starting at about 18 weeks. Realizing she could communicate with her granddaughter, she used her background in poetry to design the rhythm and rhyme of the stories to stimulate the babies in vitro when they are read aloud, and for the videos and pictures to continue to contribute to their development after birth.
"WombBooks are stories for babies in the womb, meant to spark an early interest in the outside world. We encourage expectant parents to read our WombBooks aloud. After birth, children up to 4 years of age will enjoy reading the books and watching the online videos of the Woombees' adventures," said GranJan.
GranJan is a native East Texan. She is an internationally published poet, and was awarded Poet Fellow by Noble House London in 2006. GranJan was captivated by research on babies hearing in the womb. The arrival of three granddaughters, combined with her love of art and poetry, led to the creation of WombBooks.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Ninny Henny Nite Nite is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
GranJan, Salem Author Services, 817-714-6183, janhetherly@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press