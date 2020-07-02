HOUSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farouk Systems Inc. is proud to announce the creation of the company's Health + Care Division. This new category will showcase an array of natural and high-tech sanitizing innovations under the trusted CHI and BioSilk brand names.
Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems Inc., has been a pioneer of innovation in the beauty industry for over 30 years. When COVID-19 began spreading, he pivoted immediately, dedicating his manufacturing, innovation and R&D teams to create products beyond beauty with a focus on safety. Since sanitization is critical to saving lives, the Houston-based business will work diligently to release new sanitizing products under Health + Care. The first products came in March 2020 when Farouk Systems immediately shifted production efforts to produce a variety of safe, "Methanol Free" and FDA registered CHI and BioSilk hand sanitizers. The options are all powerful enough to kill 99.9% of germs, but also gentle enough on hands thanks to formulas with organically grown aloe vera from the company's very own CHI® Natural Gardens.
Many of CHI's blow dryers use blue LED lights to send out wavelengths to kill bacteria in the dryer and microorganisms in the air. In 2005, Dr. Shami was the first to introduce Nano Silver and Blue Light Therapy to hairstyling tools with the help of Dr. Dennis Morrison from NASA.
With a world pandemic facing us, Dr. Farouk Shami has a mission to not only keep salons safe but protect the general public as well. He is now creating tools to disinfect personal and professional spaces, surfaces and rooms using UV and Blue LED Lights and Nano Silver technologies. "We want to serve our community, and create useful products needed in today's market so we could do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19," explains Dr. Shami. "Because together we are stronger."
Hand Sanitizer Bottle & Display Options:
- CHI® Natural Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer
- BioSilk® Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer
- BioSilk® Aloe Vera Hand Sanitizer
- CHI® & BioSilk® Automatic Dispenser
- CHI® & BioSilk® Pedestal & Automatic Touchless Dispenser
- BioSilk® Moisturizing Hand-2-Sanitizer Spray with Alcohol & Peroxide
Sanitization Options:
- CHI® Life Germicidal UV Light Device
- CHI® Life Handheld UV Light Device
CHI Hair Dryers with Blue Light Technology
Not only does Rapid Clean Technology® help neutralize the surrounding air, but its Blue LED light's antimicrobial properties keep the inside of the dryer free from bacterial build up, germs, dandruff and dust mites for an overall healthier blow-drying experience.
For more information, please visit https://chi.com/chi-health-and-care/ and https://biosilk.com/health-and-care/
