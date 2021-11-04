PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading MSP organization The 20 proudly announces the promotion of Donna Pebworth to Chief Financial Officer.
Donna joined The 20 in August 2018 as Financial Controller, with responsibilities of financial reporting, accounting, budgeting, and HR/payroll within the organization. She brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in accounting and finance, and previously served as Controller for companies including The Gough Group, Brown+Company, Elevate Group Holdings, Spirit International and Urology Clinics of North Texas.
"Since joining The 20, Donna has played a critical role in the growth and success of our company, demonstrating her expertise in business, human resources and financial strategy. Her promotion is reflective of her dedicated leadership and contributions across finance and accounting," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20.
As CFO, Donna will continue to lead and directly manage the overall planning of The 20's financial affairs.
"It's exciting to be part of this new chapter in The 20's successful journey," Pebworth said. "The company is growing into expanded markets, and there will be new systems implemented and new people to collaborate with as we continue to optimize our financial operations."
Donna Pebworth rounds out The 20's executive leadership team, which includes Tim Conkle - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ken Pecot – Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jeff Griffin - Chief Information Officer (CIO), Crystal McFerran – Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Mark Elliott - Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Ciera Cole - Chief Experience Officer (CXO).
About The 20
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for MSP clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond cutting-edge tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit The20.com.
