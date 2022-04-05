UMI, brand growth experts for some of the biggest multi-unit and franchise brands in the US, has developed, produced, installed, and donated all-new in-store merchandising and signage to an amazing woman-owned business hit hard by the pandemic.
PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to support their local community and offset the challenges the pandemic continues to cause for small business owners, UMI Turn-Key Marketing Solutions has launched a 'Glow Up' give-back program. The company will be concepting and donating all new marketing materials to several local businesses in 2022, and as a women-led company themselves, it was decided early on that the first business selected would be a women-owned business.
FurBabies Bakery was the ideal first candidate. Located in the heart of downtown Plano, it offers apparel, accessories, treats, a self-service spa, and more for both dogs and cats. Angela Crowe and her wife Sandy Hollis opened their shop almost a year ago, and their most popular items continue to be the healthy treats they bake from scratch using all-natural human-grade ingredients. Like most retailers, the women struggled during the pandemic to keep their doors open and applied for numerous small-business loans and relief programs. However, they just "couldn't catch a break," Angela said, "that is until the team at UMI walked in with an opportunity better than anything we could have imagined." Amy Peart, UMI's CEO added, "Seeing the passion Angela and Sandy have for providing quality products and experiences for pets in the local community really struck a chord with everyone at UMI. We are a company full of animal lovers and welcome visits from team members' pets in our office every day of the week!"
Angela and Sandy were able to choose from three unique concepts designed by Alison Baumgarn, Creative Director at UMI. Each concept had a different aesthetic and included a wide range of marketing materials from signage and menu boards to bakery case labels and floor decals. "FurBabies was a project that I had free rein on when it came to design," Allison said. Building off the basic brand guide, fonts, and colors, Allison was "given the opportunity to let loose, have fun, and create something that is fresh and new, but still fits within the client's style." The owners were then able to mix and match from all three concepts while still keeping a unified look for their location. "When we started we had a lot of things around the store that people had donated to us," Sandy said, "but UMI came in and made this place truly FurBabies. It's amazing, and our customers are loving our new look!"
Over the course of eight weeks, UMI was able to design, produce, and install everything needed to 'Glow Up' the FurBabies Bakery, just in time for the store's one-year anniversary celebration held on Sunday, March 27th. The new materials add charm and color throughout the store. Peart says of the collaboration, "We believe this Glow Up will give a little boost in visibility that entices new guests to visit and, of course, fall in love with FurBabies and become lifelong customers!"
