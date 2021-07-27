AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for the National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award. 

To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Outstanding CSR of the Year Award, the competition started in 1991 to honor customer service representatives and account managers who have made significant contributions to the insurance and risk management industry as demonstrated by the following individuals.

2021 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners

Arizona

Ms. Alyssa M. Canez

AssuredPartners of Arizona

Arkansas

Ms. Sylvia C. Murray

Newman Ralph Browning Insurance Agency

California

Ms. Marcella R. Beasley, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, MLIS, TRIP, CCIP CIIP, CLP

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

Delaware

Ms. Melissa A. Kelley, CISR

Williams Insurance Agency

Florida

Ms. Molly Grande, CISR, ARM

Foundation Risk Partners

Indiana

Ms. Pamela W. Clark, CPCU

WalkerHughes Insurance

Iowa

Ms. Kari Van Es, CISR

Prins Insurance, Inc.

Kentucky

Ms. Jennifer Nickerson, CIC, CISR



Louisiana

Ms. Shasta Bertrand

AssuredPartners

Maine

Ms. Cassie Fostun, CISR

F.A. Peabody Company

Maryland

Ms. Laura Kellner, CIC, AAI, ACSR

HUB International, Mid Atlantic

Massachusetts

Ms. Debra Gerraughty, CISR, CRIS, CPIA, PWCAM

C&S Insurance

Michigan

Ms. Brooke Roesnthal

J.S. Clark Agency, an

AssuredPartners Company

Missouri

Ms. Megan E. Owens, CISR Elite

Ollis/Akers/Arney

Nebraska

Ms. Stephanie Wegner, CISR

SilverStone Group, LLC, a HUB International Company

Nevada

Ms. Heather Piatt

AssuredPartners of Nevada

New Mexico

Ms. Susan M. Bintz, CIC, CISR

Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency

New York

Ms. Sarah Schnepf, ACSR

Mackoul Risk Solutions

Oregon

Ms. Mistina M. Burchett, CIC, CISR, CPSR

Oak Tree Insurance

Pennsylvania

Ms. Maria Radermacher

Strickler Insurance

South Carolina

Ms. Kelly Wenzel

Creech Roddey Watson Insurance

South Dakota

Ms. Nachole Gillis, CISR Elite, CCIP, CLP

Marsh & McLennan Agency

Texas

Ms. Darnella Rodriguez, CIC, CRM, CISR

Higginbotham

Vermont

Ms. Aislyn Allen, CISR Elite, AAI

Kinney Insurance Agency

Virginia

Ms. Nicole Noonan, CISR

Welch, Graham & Ogden Insurance

Washington

Ms. Robyn Catania

AssuredPartners Design Professionals

Wisconsin

Mr. Nicholas Oleniczak, CISR

M3 Insurance

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.

