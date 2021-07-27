AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are chosen by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research to compete for the National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award.
To be eligible for this award, candidates must be an insurance customer service representative or have primary responsibility for insurance customer service duties. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Outstanding CSR of the Year Award, the competition started in 1991 to honor customer service representatives and account managers who have made significant contributions to the insurance and risk management industry as demonstrated by the following individuals.
2021 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners
Arizona
Ms. Alyssa M. Canez
AssuredPartners of Arizona
Arkansas
Ms. Sylvia C. Murray
Newman Ralph Browning Insurance Agency
California
Ms. Marcella R. Beasley, MA, CIC, CISR, CRIS, MLIS, TRIP, CCIP CIIP, CLP
Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
Delaware
Ms. Melissa A. Kelley, CISR
Williams Insurance Agency
Florida
Ms. Molly Grande, CISR, ARM
Foundation Risk Partners
Indiana
Ms. Pamela W. Clark, CPCU
WalkerHughes Insurance
Iowa
Ms. Kari Van Es, CISR
Prins Insurance, Inc.
Kentucky
Ms. Jennifer Nickerson, CIC, CISR
Louisiana
Ms. Shasta Bertrand
AssuredPartners
Maine
Ms. Cassie Fostun, CISR
F.A. Peabody Company
Maryland
Ms. Laura Kellner, CIC, AAI, ACSR
HUB International, Mid Atlantic
Massachusetts
Ms. Debra Gerraughty, CISR, CRIS, CPIA, PWCAM
C&S Insurance
Michigan
Ms. Brooke Roesnthal
J.S. Clark Agency, an
AssuredPartners Company
Missouri
Ms. Megan E. Owens, CISR Elite
Ollis/Akers/Arney
Nebraska
Ms. Stephanie Wegner, CISR
SilverStone Group, LLC, a HUB International Company
Nevada
Ms. Heather Piatt
AssuredPartners of Nevada
New Mexico
Ms. Susan M. Bintz, CIC, CISR
Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency
New York
Ms. Sarah Schnepf, ACSR
Mackoul Risk Solutions
Oregon
Ms. Mistina M. Burchett, CIC, CISR, CPSR
Oak Tree Insurance
Pennsylvania
Ms. Maria Radermacher
Strickler Insurance
South Carolina
Ms. Kelly Wenzel
Creech Roddey Watson Insurance
South Dakota
Ms. Nachole Gillis, CISR Elite, CCIP, CLP
Marsh & McLennan Agency
Texas
Ms. Darnella Rodriguez, CIC, CRM, CISR
Higginbotham
Vermont
Ms. Aislyn Allen, CISR Elite, AAI
Kinney Insurance Agency
Virginia
Ms. Nicole Noonan, CISR
Welch, Graham & Ogden Insurance
Washington
Ms. Robyn Catania
AssuredPartners Design Professionals
Wisconsin
Mr. Nicholas Oleniczak, CISR
M3 Insurance
The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.
