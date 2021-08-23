HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeAnn Cyr, the CEO of CYRx MD, has signed a co-branding agreement with Rodeo Cosmetics' line of anti-aging topical skin system, Stemtox. The new partnership includes an endorsement agreement to market the exclusive line of skincare products and CYRx MD products through Rodeo Drive Cosmetics in Beverly Hills California with chief medical officer Steven Cyr being the spokesperson for both his company and Stemtox.
Dr. Cyr is a dual fellowship-trained cosmetic surgeon who developed the groundbreaking technique, OrthoSculpt, that allows for anatomically correct high-definition liposuction around the muscular anatomy. His background training in orthopedics gave him the foundation necessary to develop this much sought-after procedure.
LeAnn Cyr is the CEO and founder of CYRx MD brand, which originated in San Antonio Texas, and includes the skincare, nutrition, and cosmetic surgery lines of business. She has been in the medical field for 20 years focusing on business development and marketing.
More information can be found on CYRx MD at www.cyrmd.com and Stemtox Products at www.stemtox.com, and Rodeo Cosmetics at 335 N Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, CA.
Related Links
www.instagram.com/cyrmd.surgical
Contact: John Bergerud, john@surgicalmarketingsolutions.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyrx-mds-ceo-leann-cyr-signs-stemtox-co-branding-agreement-301360000.html
SOURCE CYRx MD Cosmetic Surgery