SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Colleen Kroll provides spiritual inspiration to young adult readers in From Barriers to Blessings: Christian Poetry to Encourage and Motivate Any Reader ($10.99, paperback, 9781662833151; $4.99, e-book, 9781662833168).
Kroll's book of Christian poetry was written based on her real life experiences as a meaningful way to encourage readers to have faith and never give up. Her enlightening faith based poems are aimed to ignite imaginations and help to bring young adults closer to their Lord and Savior. She wants readers, ages 13 to 18, to know that even through sadness there is light at the end of the tunnel.
"My father was a minister and I used to take notes while listening to his sermons," said Kroll. "I would then challenge myself and turn those notes into poems. Writing was a way to get my emotions out, a way to heal from hurt and pain. My book's poems were created to remind the readers that all things are possible through Christ when we believe."
The author suggests that her book of poetry is read as a daily devotional. She also recommends that the book be presented as a thoughtful gift for any young adult who is experiencing challenging times.
Colleen Kroll is a first time author and devoted mother to three adventurous boys in San Antonio, TX. She had a long, successful career in retail and was looked upon as a strong leader. After years of writing poetry, Kroll finally followed her passion by assembling her poems into this first book. Through her powerful words, she wants readers to witness how despite difficult times in life, she grew her faith and held on to the love of the Lord. The author hopes to provide readers with love, happiness and encouragement. In addition to writing poetry, she also enjoys cooking, crafts, camping and spending time outdoors.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.From Barriers to Blessings: Christian Poetry to Encourage and Motivate Any Reader is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
