AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the world, the whiskey industry faces numerous challenges. In Texas, 26 distilleries have banded together to face them head-on. Nine of the distilleries joined during the pandemic with the belief that rising tides raise all ships. These distilleries join the 17 other whiskey makers who create authentic Texas Whiskey; True Texas whiskey produced entirely within the territorial boundaries of the State of Texas.
The 9 new distilleries joining the Texas Whiskey Trail are:
- Blackland Distilling - Fort Worth, Texas - is a full-service, upscale cocktail lounge producing five sophisticated spirits: Vodka, Gin, Bourbon, Rye Whiskey, and Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon. Blackland houses a distillery open for tours and a tasting room offering the latest craft cocktails, small plates, and event space.
- Devils River Whiskey - San Antonio, Texas - Award-winning whiskey crafted with pure, limestone-filtered water.Available in 30+ States. Gold Award-Winning. Types: Coffee Bourbon, Bourbon Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Barrel Strength Whiskey.
- Fierce Whiskers Distillery - Austin, Texas - Distillery distills, ages, and bottles whiskey in the "inconsiderable village" of Austin, Texas. Recently opened with tours available.
- Maverick Whiskey Co. - San Antonio, Texas - Maverick Whiskey, a nod to the Maverick family's storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick; whom all other mavericks are named. With all spirits distilled on-site, history seeps from the barrels to the vault of this restored historic bank building. Order a whiskey neat or pursue the culinary infused drink menu
- Modisett & Sons - Manor, Texas - What started as a father and son bucket list golf trip to the Old Course at St. Andrews ignited a passion and love for scotch. Modisett & Sons strives to bring the classic qualities of scotch to Texas by following traditional Scottish distillation methods.
- Oak & Eden - Bridgeport, Texas - Oak & Eden In-Bottle Finished Whiskey is a first of its kind, pioneering a patented technique called in-bottle finishing™, where we place a 5" long spiral cut piece of wood into every bottle of our fully aged whiskey. This technique "inspires" our whiskey, breathing new life, flavors, and aromas that couldn't be achieved in a single barrel alone.
- Shire Distilling - Brookshire, Texas - Our Distillery was founded in 2017 and our secret traditional recipes have been passed down for many generations. We produce a true batch handcrafted spirit that any distiller would drink themselves – it's that good!
- William Price Distilling - Houston, Texas - William Price is a lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit and creativity of the Metropolitan Texas community. We're not just another cowboy distillery making whiskey or tequila for grey-bearded men with a Skoal ring on the pocket of their Wranglers. Founders Zack and Bryan are multi-generational Texans seeking to create the future of the Texas distilling industry with a brand that excites the often-overlooked Metropolitan Texas Millennial - creative, modern, welcoming and youthful. We exist at the intersection of celebrating storied Texas culture and welcoming its progressive future.
- Yellow Rose Distilling - Houston, Texas - Founded in 2010, Yellow Rose became Houston's first legal whiskey distillery, and its Yellow Rose Spirits feature a lineup of Single Malt, Rye, and Blended whiskey as well as a limited series of premium bourbons, including their signature Outlaw Bourbon.
Texas is a big state with tons to do, so the Texas Whiskey Trail is a self-paced road trip experience highlighting the top distilleries in the state. Go from Hill Country views to downtown city life as you visit one distillery after another. Discover hidden gems of food trucks, music, art, and of course, the best whiskey in the world!
Keep an eye out for experiences at the distilleries beyond their tasting rooms as the Trail helps design interactive whiskey events. From blending classes to special releases, distilleries on the trail are destinations for members to meet the makers, learn more about each distillery and the truth about Texas Whiskey!
About the Texas Whiskey Trail
The Texas Whiskey Trail is a self-paced road trip experience visiting the leading distilleries in Texas. The trail offers free and paid memberships. Perfect for the enthusiasts and the curious. Sign up, earn points with each distillery visit. Or become a Trailblazer to unlock extra rewards and exclusive offers. http://www.texaswhiskeytrail.com
About the Texas Whiskey Association
The Texas Whiskey Association is established by a trailblazing group of whiskey makers with the common goal to promote Texas Whiskey, educate consumers, and support distilleries that produce whiskey all within the territorial boundaries of the State of Texas. Together we intend to create and grow worldwide demand, appreciation, and respect for whiskies made in Texas. To join the Texas Whiskey Association and trail the distillery must make at least one grain to glass product. Grain to glass is defined as whiskey distilled, aged, and bottled in Texas.
