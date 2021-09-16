HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a global leader in enterprise healthcare operations, including governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), today announced a partnership with Accesa Labs, a leading provider of technology-enabled regulatory- and wellness-based testing and scheduling services. The integrated online offering creates a streamlined approach to fulfill vendor credentialing requirements, accelerating the process of obtaining and reporting medical lab test results. As a result, healthcare vendors will have faster, unobstructed, and compliant access to customers.
From providing supplies and maintenance to assisting in surgical procedures, vendors play an essential role in the healthcare ecosystem. Granting vendor access to the locations and people who need them most, in a timely manner, is crucial to maintaining operations and quality patient outcomes.
With access to more than 3,000 testing locations through internet-based ordering, Accesa Labs' technology provides vendors fast, efficient access to quality medical lab testing and results. Now that Accesa Labs and symplr have joined forces, vendors can easily and securely share their lab results directly to the symplr Access vendor credentialing solution with a few clicks. The direct lab-to-platform experience minimizes delays, ensures accuracy of results, and creates a streamlined, compliant approach to satisfy healthcare organizations' applicable lab-based vendor credentialing requirements.
"Vendor credentialing has long played an important role in protecting patients and minimizing business risks for healthcare organizations. Historically, however, the process has been siloed, manual, and inefficient, resulting in lost time and money. Partnering with Accesa Labs accelerates the entire process by quickly green-lighting compliant vendors for access," said Peggy Drew, Sr. Director, Product Management at symplr.
"We are excited to work with symplr on this partnership that directly serves the needs of our common customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven home our focus on leveraging technology to improve traditional processes in healthcare. The integration with symplr helps create a more connected and safer healthcare experience," said Matthew Williamson, co-founder of Accesa Labs.
symplr Access enables organizations to easily manage vendors and visitors across an entire health system or a single facility. The symplr team works with healthcare systems to determine best-practice credentials, policies, and training sessions for each level of access. Additionally, symplr's mobile app makes it easy for compliant vendors to access check in, schedule appointments, and manage their accounts, regardless of location. The system's real-time data log reporting satisfies auditing requirements of accreditation bodies.
To learn more about symplr Access and Accesa Labs, visit https://www.symplr.com/accesa-labs-partnership-launch.
About symplr
symplr's comprehensive healthcare operations solutions, anchored in governance, risk management, and compliance, enable our enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare. For over 30 years, our customers have trusted our expertise and depended on our provider data management, workforce and talent management, contract management, spend management, access management, and compliance, quality, safety solutions to help drive better operations for better outcomes. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
About Accesa Labs
Founded in 2009, El Segundo-based Accesa Labs is a digital health company offering on-demand lab testing to empower people to meet their own personal and professional health goals. Built upon three principles – hassle-free access, transparent pricing, and quality service – Accesa Labs technology enabled services include a doctor-approved lab order and lab fees standard; the tests are administered at nearby labs. Available lab tests include COVID-19 tests, wellness screenings, IGRA Tuberculosis screening, vaccine immunity titer tests, chain-of-custody drug tests and more. Doctor's office visits are not required prior to testing and results are available electronically within days. More information is available at http://www.accesalabs.com.
