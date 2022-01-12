AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin's highly anticipated Thompson Austin and tommie Austin officially open their doors today, January 12. Situated within an esteemed mixed-use development from Magellan Development Group, Geolo Capital, BLG Capital Advisors, and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group, the two properties open as the latest lifestyle hotels from Hyatt. Located at the intersection of 5th and San Jacinto and just 15 minutes from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, both concepts introduce exciting new culinary, entertainment and cultural experiences to Downtown Austin, creating a vibrant destination for locals and visitors alike.
"Thompson Austin and tommie Austin each bring something unique and new to the spirited city of Austin," says managing director Nate Hardesty. "Thompson Austin stands as the newest cultural hub boasting exceptional service, an elevated social scene and highly desirable food and beverage offerings while tommie Austin is a reimagined hotel experience built for discovering vibrant neighborhoods. Austin is one of the most beloved travel destinations and serves as home to many inspiring people and businesses that we're honored to be joining."
THOMPSON AUSTIN
Poised to become the capital city's premier urban playground, the luxury contemporary Thompson Austin features 212 guestrooms and suites; 17 residences; a 6,700-square-foot wellness center with a sports simulator and private fitness rooms; a pool deck surrounded by lush greenery with al fresco dining; street-level culinary experiences led by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey and partner Johno Morisano; and more than 10,000 square feet of interior and exterior private event space. Each of the guestrooms, suites and residences echo the property's elegant style with crafted touches such as evening turndown service, D.S. & DURGA bathroom amenities featuring the Thompson Hotel's signature brand scent, elevated in-room cuisine from chef Mashama and more.
Curated from an ethos that celebrates Austin's rebellious spirit, Thompson Austin boasts exteriors from bKL Architecture and interiors designed by KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group. Common spaces showcase statement concrete walls, and bespoke elements including a uniquely designed front desk inspired by raw cut gemstones and a specialty shou sugi ban wood ceiling finish - both nods to the local landscape. By contrast, bold finishes of mixed metals, hints of soft leathers and luscious greenery creates warmth in the space.
tommie Austin
Opening under the playful JdV by Hyatt brand, tommie Austin is a new urban hotel experience designed to encourage interaction and serve as an epicenter for creativity and adventure. Designed by Venice-based Studio Collective, the hotel features 193 king bed guestrooms and offers the efficiency and flexibility of select service, while tapping into the amenities of the dynamic locale. Created for functionality with contactless check-in kiosks and mobile room entry, the hotel welcomes guests with a youthful all-day counter serving specialty coffee drinks from Greater Goods Coffee Co., craft beer, natural wines and playful retail, as an innovative alternative to the traditional lobby.
Evoking the boundless charm of the vast high-desert ranges from its West Texas surroundings, tommie Austin's guestrooms embody details reminiscent of natural elements including comfortable, tactile furnishings, southwestern American-inspired materials and textures combined with bold, ethnic geometric patterns. Guests encounter six dramatic panoramic images situated above each bed shot by the celebrated local photographer, Kenny Braun, featuring images from the Guadalupe Mountain Range to Big Bend Ranch State Park. Upon entry, guests are greeted by a 10-by-6-foot mural specially curated by Tom Jean Webb that shares a narrative influenced by the southwest and its surroundings. Created to allude a transformative atmosphere and visual experience, the mural possesses an emotional element intended to spark conversation and engagement among tommie guests and visitors alike.
A TASTE OF AUSTIN
Opening in a cadence throughout early 2022, Thompson Austin and tommie Austin will together offer several unique dining concepts including a fourth-floor restaurant and bar concept, street-level restaurant and market and a ground-floor coffee shop and wine bar.
From the minds of Grey Spaces partners Mashama Bailey, the 2019 James Beard Best Chef: Southeast, and Johno Morisano, The Diner Bar and The Grey Market will anchor both hotels as day-to-night dining destinations serving daily fare on the ground level. Each will play off of the duo's take on Port City Southern food while incorporating additional inspiration from regional ingredients and local Texan flavors. Located within the lobby of Thompson Austin, the Diner Bar will be a casual, fine-dining restaurant and bar with a lively, convivial spirit serving dishes such as Country Pasta, while The Grey Market takes inspiration from its original Savannah location as a community gathering place with counter-service, grab-and-go items and provisions such as a Sunday Fried Chicken set with Pullman bread and homemade pickles.
On the fourth-floor entertainment deck, Land and Sea Dept will debut Wax Myrtle's Club & Pool, a signature poolside restaurant and bar offering modern al fresco cuisine. Led by executive chef Nick Erven, Thompson Austin and tommie Austin guests can expect a menu prioritizing seasonal and regional ingredients focusing on contemporary American dishes in addition to monthly programming such as local and visiting DJs, screenings and live performances. Dish highlights include a Black-Eyed Pea Falafel with pickled tomatillo and buttermilk and Griddled Gulf Shrimp with bone marrow-chili butter and sesame seeds. A menu of innovative libations created by consultant Shelby Allison and led by Wax Myrtle's beverage director Ben Carrington complements each dish with curated originals and reinvigorated classics. Highlights include the Happy House with sotol, blanco tequila, spiced grapefruit cordial, lime and sparkling wine, and the Moontower with gin, vermouth, herbed honey oxymel, lemon oil and local olives.
Replacing a traditional hotel lobby, guests of tommie Austin will encounter an all-day coffee shop featuring Austin-based Greater Goods Coffee Co., a small-batch coffee roaster aiming to source, roast and serve quality specialty coffee with a focus on creativity and community. Doubling as a casual wine bar and go-to happy hour spot, guests can also enjoy a curated menu of local, premium and natural wines that celebrate the region; craft beer from Austin breweries; and a collection of playful retail to shop through.
MEET ME DOWNTOWN
Thompson Austin offers more than 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space spread across the second and fourth floors. With elevated features such as 20-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, the hotel introduces a collection of venues unlike anything else in the city. Traditional offerings include the Red River Ballroom (3,890 square feet), Bass Boardroom (1,336 square feet), Singer Boardroom (311 square feet), Newton Boardroom (467 square feet) and Kelley Boardroom (348 square feet), each named for notable figures from Texas Hill Country history. Additionally, the fourth-floor Bayberry Room and Patio features 3,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space to be used for private receptions, acoustic sets, performances and screenings.
A LOCAL WELCOME
To celebrate the opening, Thompson Austin and tommie Austin worked with local retailers to create unique, immersive experiences to welcome guests to the heart of the city.
Channeling true Texas hospitality, Thompson Austin has collaborated with Tecovas to create the Kick Up Your Boots package. On top of their stay, guests will be treated to a Southern-inspired gift bag inclusive of branded whiskey glasses, a bandana and sampling of local spirits, as well as a $250 Tecovas gift card with roundtrip transfer to and from the retail store. Thompson Austin will offer a second package, the Have It All package, inclusive of a $100 food & beverage credit, chef-selected welcome amenity, branded leather tote, two tickets to The Contemporary Austin, $20 gift card to Big Henry's Vinyl & Gifts, curated Tecovas gift bag and complimentary parking.
tommie Austin is working with Austin Detours to curate a truly local guest experience to kick-off the opening. The package includes a two-night stay, $20 credit to the tommie Austin coffee shop, branded YETI tumbler and an immersive street art experience for two led by Austin Detours.
Nightly room rates are seasonally based, starting at $329 per night at Thompson Austin and $199 per night at tommie Austin. For more information on Thompson Austin, please visit their website here. For more information on tommie Austin, please visit here.
The term "Hyatt" is used for convenience in this release to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
ABOUT THOMPSON HOTELS
Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning boutique lifestyle hospitality brand with a collection of stunning, dynamic properties. Each of Thompson Hotels' urban and resort locations offer a carefully layered environment that molds into its surrounding community. Guests are provided tailored stays with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. The Thompson portfolio of lifestyle hotels includes The Beekman and Gild Hall in New York City; Thompson Washington D.C.; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; Thompson Buckhead; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico and Thompson Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, Mexico; Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico's Pacific Coast; and the new Texas hotels, Thompson Dallas, Thompson San Antonio, and Thompson Austin as well as Thompson Savannah and Thompson Hollywood. Hotels currently under development include Thompson Denver and Thompson Houston. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit http://www.thompsonhotels.com.
ABOUT JDV BY HYATT
A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, JdV by Hyatt offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing our namesake (joie de vivre), JdV by Hyatt invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit http://www.jdvbyhyatt.com.
ABOUT STUDIO COLLECTIVE
Studio Collective is a Venice Beach based design agency that has firmly established themselves as the go to studio for some of the most coveted destinations in hospitality. We are always striving to create spaces and moments that have an authentic vision. We are synonymously in tune with providing a soulful experience, while supporting the brand and/or client's identity. By our very nature, we are a collaborative design studio, comprised of its three partners: Adam Goldstein, Leslie Kale & Christian Schulz, who's extensive and distinct creative backgrounds are elegantly supported by a wonderful, handpicked team of diverse designers from all corners of the globe, as well as an extensive roster of artists and craftspeople whom together form "the collective." We are a true think tank for unorthodox ideas and methodologies who continually delivers designs that go hand in hand with originality and craftsmanship.http://www.studio-collective.com
ABOUT KTGY SIMEONE DEARY DESIGN GROUP
With a bold vision to reshape how people experience hospitality and residential spaces, KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group is a fully integrated planning, architecture, interior design, and branding practice. The firm's multi-disciplinary team has a passion for creating boundary-pushing, unique environments that evoke emotion, forge connections and are as experiential as they are functional. From conceptual design and interior architecture to graphics and branding, KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group's involvement in a project goes well beyond design aesthetics to define what it means to truly be somewhere. Approaching each project through a distinctly artistic lens, the firm creates transformative and highly personalized journeys that shape the guest experience. KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group's award-winning portfolio of high-end projects includes new construction, adaptive reuse, renovation, and conversion for the hospitality, residential, restaurant, and entertainment industries throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, visit: http://www.simeonedeary.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group ("ALG") acquisition, including the related incurrence of material additional indebtedness; our ability to successfully integrate ALG's employees and operations into ours; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of ALG as rapidly or to the extent anticipated; the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pace of recovery following the pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; the short and longer-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants, and the impact of actions that governments, businesses, and individuals take in response, on global and regional economies, travel limitations or bans, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the broad distribution and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and wide acceptance by the general population of such vaccines; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees, or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and all-inclusive segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions, and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates and operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and ALG's membership offering; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Media Contact
Macy Bales, C&R, +1 817.946.6098, macy@candrpr.com
SOURCE Thompson Austin and tommie Austin