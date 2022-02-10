AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, a renowned transplant surgeon with over three decades of experience, has won a gender discrimination lawsuit against Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after being abruptly terminated.
In an arbitration proceeding, the Hon. Catherine M. Stone determined that Scott & White's allegations that Dr. Lappin, the hospital's former division director of abdominal transplant surgery, had engaged in "conduct unbecoming a leader" and "abusive behavior" were untrue. Instead, Judge Stone found that Dr. Lappin was a victim of gender discrimination and unfair treatment by Scott & White.
"Based on my review of the record and giving due regard to the credible evidence… Dr. Lappin has established her claim for wrongful termination based on gender/sex discrimination," Judge Stone wrote, awarding Dr. Lappin more than $300,000 .
Under American Arbitration Association rules, the award is not confidential and may be filed in any court of competent jurisdiction. Dr. Lappin has filed the award (case number AAA NO. 01-18-0002-1978) in U.S. federal court in Waco.
The outcome of the case raises larger questions about the culture at the hospital and unequal treatment at the medical center.
"It is uncontroverted that all other division directors are male and that none was terminated for conduct unbecoming a leader, even though several of those division directors were specifically counseled about their anger issues or 'mistreatment' of others," wrote Judge Stone. Dr. Lappin said she hopes her story inspires others in her situation to come forward, but acknowledges "this was a painful, costly and brutal fight."
"Most women don't have the means to fight back. But if you do – step up. Change must come," she said.
Dr. Lappin joined Scott & White in 2013 as the division director of abdominal transplant surgery. At that time, the medical center was performing 20-30 kidney transplants and 1-2 pancreas transplants a year.
Under her leadership, by 2017 that number rose to 128 kidney and 10-15 pancreas transplants per year, putting Scott & White among the top three pancreas programs in Texas and earning the transplant program a "Center of Excellence" certification from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna. These were just some of her accomplishments in her 4.5-year tenure.
But beginning in late 2017, Dr. Lappin found herself marginalized and accused of "disruptive" and "inappropriate" behavior. The hospital terminated her without warning in March 2018.
"I was completely gutted," Dr. Lappin said about her termination. "I wasn't even allowed to pack up my office. I had patients who were fresh transplants. But I was no longer allowed to treat them."
Colleagues described Dr. Lappin as "gracious," "professional" and "inspiring." One called her termination "a huge loss for our community."
Dr. Lappin said she feels vindicated by the decision, but remains troubled by her experience. She said that patient care suffers in any medical setting that has an "old boys' club" culture – where male doctors are the power brokers, and others walk on eggshells around them.
