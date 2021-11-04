AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Air Oasis, a leading manufacturer of high-quality air purifiers for home, businesses, schools, and medical offices, is pleased to announce the results of recent research comparing their iAdaptAir® air purifier with the best air purifying houseplants.
Ultimately, the study showed that the iAdaptAir® air purifier removed more than 99% of formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene (three potentially toxic volatile organic compounds, or VOCs) from the air in less than seven hours. Even the best air purifying plants removed only a small fraction of these compounds in the same amount of time.
Air Oasis researchers began by identifying the best air purifying plants. They studied popular houseplants' ability to remove formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene. Researchers measured each toxin's concentration in the air before and after a 24-hour period with each plant. After identifying the most effective air purifying plant for each VOC, they compared the houseplants' rates of purification with those of the iAdaptAir® air purifier.
The results, broken down by most effective plant for each VOC, are as follows:
Dracaena Compacta
- Dracaena compacta is the most effective houseplant for reducing formaldehyde.
- Dracaena compacta reduced formaldehyde in the air by 2.9% per hour over a 24-hour period.
- The iAdaptAir® air purifier cleaned the air at a much faster pace, reducing formaldehyde levels by 14.6% per hour over 24 hours.
- The iAdaptAir® air purifier removed 91.7% more formaldehyde than Dracaena compacta in the 24-hour timeframe.
Peace Lily
- The peace lily is the best air purifying houseplant for TCE reduction.
- The peace lily reduced TCE by 1.04% per hour over a 24-hour period.
- The iAdaptAir® air purifier reduced TCE by 14.8% per hour.
- The iAdaptAir® air purifier removed 92.97% more TCE than the peace lily over the 24-hour study.
English Ivy
- English ivy is the best air purifying house plant for benzene reduction.
- English ivy reduced benzene by 3.7% each hour over a 24-hour period.
- The iAdaptAir® air purifier reduced benzene by 13.95% per hour.
- The iAdaptAir® air purifier removed 73.48% more benzene than English ivy in a 24-hour timeframe.
"Houseplants offer many health benefits, such as reducing stress and improving overall outlook," says Jeff Bennert Ph.D., C.T.N. "However, when it comes to improving the quality of your indoor air, the iAdaptAir® air purifier does a superior job of removing VOCs quickly."
To view Air Oasis' Air Purifying Plants Study, go to
https://www.airoasis.com/air-purifying-plants/
The iAdaptAir® air purifier is safe and effective to use with houseplants.
About Air Oasis:
Founded in 2004 in Amarillo, Texas, Air Oasis LLC has grown to become the leader in Air Quality innovation and American-made quality. Living its motto: "Love the Air You Breathe," Air Oasis is fully committed to making homes and offices healthier and more comfortable. After all, Americans spend up to ninety percent of our time indoors. Air Oasis' proprietary advanced technologies and product designs take air purification to a new level. Air Oasis products are reasonably priced, low-maintenance, and energy efficient. They quietly and effectively sanitize air and surface areas, whereas many competitors are limited to passive, local air cleaning.
