DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon today announced its partnership with Five9, an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions. Acqueon's Epic EHR Connector is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, making it easy for businesses to integrate Epic EHR with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.
The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually, and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results. Beyond rich improvements to the patient experience, Acqueon's Epic EHR Connector integration drives impressive business outcomes. A 360-degree view of the patient record, streamlined appointment-setting, and native integration of patient identification/scheduling in the Five9 platform increases contact center agent productivity by 15-18% and agent utilization to an industry-leading 55 minutes/hour; easy to use workflows significantly reduce average call-handle times as well.
Agents using the Acqueon + Five9 integration have a single-screen dashboard with holistic patient and patient journey information plus advanced features such as programmable screen pops for inbound and outbound calls, call transfer and conference.
With patient details on an agent's screen before the call is answered, agents can more easily and holistically address the patient's needs, which increases First Contact Resolution rates and decreases dreaded "agent idle time" by nearly 25%.
"Our partnership with Five9 is a valuable milestone for Acqueon as we continue accelerating efforts to transform the future of customer and patient engagement; this EHR connector is just a first step towards this goal", said Manu Yegnaraman, VP of Alliances at Acqueon. I'm thrilled to work with the innovators at Five9 as we double down on developing solutions that enable healthcare organizations to not only improve the lives of their patients, but also create more pleasant and productive experiences for their patient-facing employees. We are in the business of making significant strides towards a better human experience, at every interaction, big or small."
"Acqueon's EPIC EHR integration is a high-value addition to our CX Marketplace and provides Five9's healthcare customers with more choice in creating seamless and powerful patient engagement capabilities, said Walt Rossi, Vice President of Business Development, Five9. There's never been a more critical time to make health care experiences easier, more accessible, and more productive. Our partnership with Acqueon helps Five9 EPIC users maximize patient health outcomes and member satisfaction. We're excited that Acqueon has joined the Five9 partner ecosystem and look forward to the journey ahead.
Acqueon's conversational engagement software lets customer-centric brands orchestrate campaigns and proactively engage with consumers using voice, messaging, and email channels. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform, statistical and predictive models, and intelligent workflows to let enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200+ clients and 110,000 agents, across industries, to increase sales, drive proactive service, improve collections, and develop loyalty. For more information, go to https://www.acqueon.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon
