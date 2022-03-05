DALLAS, March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aaron Rian is the epitome of an entrepreneur. In a world where everyone who has a multi level marketing scheme or stay at home "side hustle" wants to call themselves an entrepreneur, Aaron Rian is the Real Deal.
Aaron Rian currently serves as Chairman and CEO of The Brokerage House Realtors, a National Real Estate power house sales team that has expanded across the nation into 11 different states with offices opening in Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana and Washington DC in 2022. They are a leader and one of the most productive sales teams in real estate.
Aaron Rian and The Brokerage House have found their niche in creating aggressive marketing strategies that get their clients properties sold faster and for more money than the average realtor off the street.
"In 2022 with the market being as hot as it is, everyone seems to be getting a real estate license. Just because you have a license doesn't mean that you know how to sell real estate. Where we stand out and what makes us different is we outperform 99.9% of the agents in the market. The market right now isn't about getting an offer for your home, it's about getting multiple offers and leveraging the market to get you as much money in your pocket as possible. And who you choose to do that for you matters" says Aaron Rian.
Not only has Aaron grown the real estate brokerage tremendously since 2008 but he is also a Best Selling Amazon author with his book Outfront: The Art of Closing The Deal.
In his "spare" time Rian is an investor. He invests in small businesses throughout America and also is a real estate investor. Investing in anything from land development, to new construction to fix and flip properties.
For more information about Aaron Rian or The Brokerage House visit http://www.TheBrokerageRealtors.com
Media Contact
Marketing Manager, The Brokerage House, +1 (503) 343-1666, info@thebrokeragerealtors.com
SOURCE The Brokerage House