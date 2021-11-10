AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a global leader in ecommerce logistics and operations, launches a Barcode Scanning for Warehouse Order Picking feature, designed to allow businesses to quickly and accurately pick and pack products for orders needing fulfillment in bulk. This feature will enable operations teams to perform warehouse QA while they are going through their fulfillment process — ensuring customers receive the products they ordered.
Ordoro's Barcode Scanning for Picking feature will help reduce the number of errors made while shipping packages out the door. As the warehouse employee goes through the warehouse, they can scan the bins they are picking from to ensure the correct product is being picked. In turn, this will reduce overall costs and improve customer satisfaction – thus building invaluable brand loyalty.
"Releasing Barcode Scanning for Order Picking is an exciting step for us." said Jagath Narayan, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ordoro. "This new feature expands our capabilities for warehouse management and support of complex fulfillment workflows. Every merchant is unique in their shipping process and we aim to support all growing merchants!"
Ordoro is dedicated to enabling growing merchants with the tools they need to compete with large-scale corporations. Ordoro does this by offering flexible, affordable plans that are rich in functionality. With this in mind, Ordoro's new Barcode Scanning for Picking feature is available to all customers — regardless of subscription type.
For more information, visit http://www.Ordoro.com.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to helping thousands of online merchants manage their ecommerce logistics and operations across all of their channels, all in one place. Ordoro is designed to be an easy solution to complex problems — streamlining order processing for small to medium-sized ecommerce merchants. Our goal is to help these growing merchants operate like large-scale corporations, but at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at https://www.ordoro.com/
Media Contact
Meagan Daugherty
Ordoro Inc.
512-438-9123
