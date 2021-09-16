HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics announced today that Saiqa Khan M.D. has joined the team of board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Ravi Somayazula. Houston native Dr. Khan is overjoyed to return home to showcase her passion for cosmetic surgery and non-surgical face and body contouring. With her emphasis on helping her patients reach the confidence they have been looking for, Dr. Khan welcomes both men and women to her practice seeking to improve their appearance from head to toe. Some of her offered procedures include facial plastic surgery such as rhinoplasty and facelifts, body contouring with breast augmentation and tummy tuck, and female centric procedures like labiaplasty and mommy-makeovers.
"I chose plastic surgery because of its unique ability to empower patients in both their personal and professional lives," said Dr. Khan. "I build trust with my patients through listening carefully and collaborating together to come up with a comprehensive plan that will guide them to feel their best. I'm so honored to be a part of the Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics team and look forward to serving our clientele with the very best in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments Houston has to offer."
Dr. Khan was raised in Houston and attended Duchesne Academy, followed by college at Southern Methodist University and medical school at UT Southwestern. She completed her Surgery Research Fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital – Harvard Medical School, and her Plastic Surgery Fellowship training at Beth Israel Lahey Health. She also completed several other postdoctoral appointments at various respected institutions and has published many distinguished studies. Among her many achievements, Dr. Khan was nominated for the MIT Innovators Under 35 List in 2015 has led development of the internationally patented Pulsed Electric Fields for hair stimulation, an innovation used to treat alopecia. Dr. Khan also developed a provisionally patented system used to disinfect implants and is an active resident member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).
"Dr. Khan is the best of the best when it comes to up and coming female plastic surgeons." said the center's other physicians Dr. Ravi Somayazula and Dr. Swapna Gopathi. "She brings a rich educational, practical, and research background to the practice and her compassion, skill, and dedication is sure to be a win among our discerning clientele. We're lucky to have her and extend our warmest welcome to the team."
To schedule a consultation with Dr. Khan or any of Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics' board-certified physicians or to learn more about the procedures performed at their practice, visit http://www.bodybyravi.com.
About Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics
At Houston's Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics, Dr. Ravi Somayazula, Dr. Swapna Gopathi, and Dr. Saiqa Khan, all Board-Certified Physicians, use a patient-centered approach and spend as much time as needed to make each patient feel special and respected. As a team, the doctors employ a one-of-a-kind treatment plan created to address concerns from head to toe with the latest surgical and non-surgical techniques, including: Breast Augmentation (Implants), Tummy Tucks, Liposuction, Mommy Makeovers, Facelifts, Rhinoplasty, Botox®, Dermal Fillers, and Sculptra®.
