AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Vericast business, announces its "Rebound with RetailMeNot" Mega Savings Event, a new initiative to help support the retail community while providing consumers with big deals and savings from their favorite brands. The four-day event will kick-off Thursday, July 23, and continue through Sunday, July 26, with exclusive deals at over 100 top brands such as Overstock, Macy's, Sephora, Nike, and Cabela's. Some brands will be offering as much as 20% cash back.
Right now shoppers could all use a little pick-me-up, in fact RetailMeNot found they are ready and eager to shop in July and August. According to a recent RetailMeNot survey, the average planned back-to-school spend in 2020 is $532, up from $507 in 2019, and those polled said they planned to spend $504 during what would have been Prime Day in July this year. As consumers begin shifting to make more non-essential purchases, saving money is more important than ever and RetailMeNot wants people to get back into the shopping spirit while providing great savings.
With the global pandemic resulting in slow sales and supply chain issues for many retailers, RetailMeNot hopes to encourage shopping with its Mega Savings Event to help brands rebound. During the event, shoppers will find impressive deals in categories ranging from athleisure to accessories to home DIY and decor, electronics and technology, beauty, fashion and more – all while helping the brands we know and love bounce back. Unofficially kicking off back-to-school shopping for the year, shoppers can also get a head start on apparel, school supplies and even dorm room decor.
"Saving money is something we can all smile about right now. We hope this sales event will make it easy for people to shop the things they need and the things they want - from summer staples like shorts and t-shirts to back to school must-haves like backpacks, shoes and even makeup and electronics," says Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert at RetailMeNot. "We want to give people a reason to shop for the things they've been holding back on and feel good about staying within budget. It's a win, win, and there's no better time to take advantage of impressive deals as we approach the Fall."
Exclusive offers and deals included in the "Rebound with RetailMeNot" Mega Savings Event will be unveiled when the event commences on July 23 via www.megasavingsevent.com. These offers won't last long, so be sure to check them out and save while you shop!
About RetailMeNot, Inc.
RetailMeNot, Inc. is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.
RetailMeNot is a Vericast business. To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.
Press Contacts:
RetailMeNot
pr@rmn.com
ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS
retailmenot@alisonbrodmc.com