AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamonds are a gemstone everyone knows, but what are shoppers seeking for the holidays? Shop LC shares the details.
"It's no surprise that diamonds top the chart," explains Chuck Clemency, Shop LC Host. "Shoppers know and love diamonds. But what is surprising is their growing love for colored gemstones, such as shungite, which isn't widely available except through select vendors like Shop LC."
"We have over 40 years' experience sourcing gemstones," say Pradeep Sharma, General Manager Gemstone Sourcing. "Our long-standing partnerships help us stay on the cusp of emerging trends, allowing our team to bring the most popular stones to our audience."
Diamond leads the way in most searched for gemstones, and diamond jewelry continues to top consumer lists in luxury jewelry options. Surprisingly, shungite is a highly ranked choice among shoppers, and the stone is continuing to climb in popularity. The top ten gemstones for the holidays are as follows:
- Diamond
- Opal
- Shungite
- Pearl
- Moissanite
- Turquoise
- Jade
- Ruby
- Tanzanite
- Aquamarine
"Honorable mentions go to emerald, amethyst, moonstone, larimar, grandidierite, morganite, and labradorite," says Clemency. "These gems are dark horses, which we are watching carefully, as any one of them are likely to become one of next year's top gemstones!"
Colored gemstone jewelry is rising in recent years, and is becoming a preferred option for important purchases, such as engagement jewelry. These jewels are also highly sought after in may self-purchases.
Methodology: All data comes from Shop LC website user behavior. For additional statistics, interviews, and more information, please contact Shop LC.
