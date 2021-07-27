AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced a new technical integration with SEKO Logistics' LTL Home Delivery Solution, the most reliable and cost-effective nationwide last mile and white glove option for the delivery of big and bulky e-commerce orders. SEKO LTL joins ShipStation's extensive partner network as its first-ever LTL solution partner, allowing merchants to leverage a shared truck to easily ship products that are too large or too heavy to ship via parcel services, saving both time and money. Existing ShipStation users in the U.S. can now select the SEKO LTL Home Delivery Solution when shipping a package and quickly manage payments through the ShipStation Wallet.
"Recent ShipStation data shows that 77% of surveyed consumers are shopping online more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of this, merchants need more ways to get their products to customers — safely and efficiently," said Krish Iyer, Head of Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships at ShipStation. "The combined power of ShipStation and SEKO LTL allows us to put more control in the hands of our users, providing essential capabilities to ship large or heavy products that don't require a full truckload, all within their existing ShipStation dashboard."
With the integration of SEKO's LTL Home Delivery Solution, ShipStation users can benefit from exclusive capabilities such as:
- Efficient Booking: Through the ShipStation platform, users can transport deliveries on time with integrated back-end tracking and reporting.
- Nationwide Coverage: The SEKO LTL Home Delivery Solution allows users to ship anywhere in the U.S. Whether you are shipping from Los Angeles to New York or Seattle to Miami, SEKO has you covered.
- Cost-Effective Service: Users can leverage the ShipStation Wallet to quickly and cost-effectively book order delivery.
- Enhanced Communication and Delivery Experience: SEKO coordinates deliveries via a new delivery platform for a more transparent customer experience.
"The delivery of oversized parcels is a benchmark for SEKO's LTL Home Delivery solution - competing on price, but never on quality of service," said Brian Bourke, Chief Growth Officer at SEKO Logistics. "We're excited to bring our LTL capabilities exclusively to the ShipStation platform to meet the increasing demand for merchants to be able to ship large items."
Users have the option to choose one of four unique delivery services: standard, which includes outside delivery to the threshold; threshold service, which includes inside delivery over the threshold; room of choice, which includes inside delivery to the location of choice; and white glove, which includes inside delivery to a preferred location as well as unpacking and debris removal. All service standards also include an appointed delivery window.
In addition to domestic LTL capabilities, the integration supports standard ShipStation features including estimated rates, tracking, and automatic tracking. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com/partners/seko-omni-channel-logistics/.
About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.
About SEKO Logistics
We provide a suite of logistics services which enable you to use your supply chain as a competitive differentiator. As a customer-centric organization, we are powered by the expertise of our people and our in-house-developed, best-in-class, configurable technology. It is this combination which gives SEKO its strength. With over 120 offices in 40 countries worldwide, SEKO's unique shareholder management model enables you to benefit from our specific industry sector expertise, coupled with vital in-country knowledge and unparalleled service at the local level.
