DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was the only law firm selected by the Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) as a 2022 "Leaders in Diversity Awards" honoree.
"Greenberg Traurig remains at the forefront of implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and our Dallas office stands committed to these initiatives. Our remarkable team members from diverse backgrounds make us stronger," Dallas Managing Shareholder Joseph F. Coniglio said. "Congratulations to all the 2022 honorees. Together we are making a difference in the Dallas community and beyond."
According to DBJ, the Leaders in Diversity Awards program honors organizations and individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace and in business leadership and who bolster equality across all areas of diversity, including age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race, and religion.
"At Greenberg Traurig diversity is personal. Since our founding, the firm has tirelessly worked towards the enhancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Dallas office has been intentional with its diversity efforts, and we are thrilled to be honored by DBJ," said Mary-Olga Lovett, Senior Vice President.
Greenberg Traurig Dallas is recognized in the Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion Organization category. The category honors organizations that have committed to a diverse workforce and have established successful programs, initiatives, and resources advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace. DBJ will host an award ceremony March 3, and honorees will be featured in a special publication in print and online.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 3.0 certification, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
