JUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There are not enough books about Israel in the Christian fiction category. I wrote this book because this is the kind of story I like to read and nobody else was writing books like this. I also wanted to bless and inspire my readers with the Biblical truth that God will always love Israel, the 'apple of His eye'," Janice Reneau Clendennen states. In "The Messenger: Book One of the Messenger Series" (published by LifeRich Publishing), she tells a gripping adventure set in modern-day Israel in which a message from God sparks a conflict between the forces of good and evil.
Former fashion model Sarah Shaw is an advocate for victims of human trafficking. As a Christian who is also Jewish, she believes in the Messiah and has the ability to receive messages from HaShem (The Name). While in Jerusalem to speak at a human trafficking conference, Shaw meets Israel's prime minister, Natan Shafir, at an independence celebration. After he invites Sarah to give a presentation to a human rights committee at his office, she makes several attempts to schedule this appointment, she is thwarted each time by a member of his staff.
As she prepares to leave Israel, Shaw receives instructions from the Lord to personally deliver a warning to Prime Minister Shafir. When she finally succeeds in relaying the message, the resulting events plunge them both into an adventure that threatens their lives and the future of Israel. While fleeing from an unknown enemy with unlimited resources, Shafir and Shaw are rendered helpless and vulnerable. Their only hope lies in the protection and provision of the God of Israel's protection and provision as Shafir discovers the lengths HaShem will go for his beloved country.
"In our culture, with news outlets that follow a certain 'agenda' which is often hostile to Israel and to Jews, this book offers a different perspective — a Biblical perspective — that challenges that anti-Israel bias. It will appeal to Christians who support Israel and who believe that God has not forsaken Israel," Clendennen says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "I want them to enjoy the story, most of all, and to consider that God's promises to Israel have never been revoked, that He still has a purpose and a plan for Israel." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/821514-the-messenger
"The Messenger: Book One of the Messenger Series"
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 388 pages | ISBN 9781489736314
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 388 pages | ISBN 9781489736307
E-Book | 388 pages | ISBN 9781489736321
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Janice Reneau Clendennen was born in Kansas, grew up in Oklahoma, and has lived in Texas for the past 35 years. She earned an associate's degree in art from Central College and graduated from Bethany Nazarene College with a degree in English and fine arts. She lives with her husband in North Texas where she is an active leader and teacher in her church.
