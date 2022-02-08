HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations including governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") software-as-a-service ("SaaS ") solutions, today announced that its Time and Attendance and Clinical Communications platforms have been recognized as top-performing solutions in their respective categories as part of the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.
KLAS Research provides the healthcare industry with impartial research on the software and services providers and payers use. Best in KLAS rankings celebrate vendors worldwide who receive the highest provider scores for software, professional services, and medical equipment.
"It is an honor to have both the symplr Clinical Communications and Time and Attendance platforms as top-performing solutions within the industry," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "This recognition by KLAS reflects our company's continued commitment to improving operations and outcomes in the healthcare industry. I'm proud to be part of a team that continues to raise the bar and deliver solutions that help healthcare organizations run more efficiently and deliver better outcomes."
symplr Clinical Communications (formerly known as Halo Health) is a unified platform designed for nurses and other clinicians, as well as support staff, to enable secure messaging, on-call scheduling, and patient-care collaboration. symplr Workforce helps healthcare organizations manage labor costs, increase staff engagement, and elevate care quality through technology, analytics, and consultation.
"symplr Time and Attendance has a track record of excellence and has consistently received the Best in KLAS award year after year, showing our continued commitment to providing healthcare organizations with the top-performing workforce management solution," said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer of symplr. "The addition of symplr Clinical Communications to our portfolio highlights our goal to continually evolve and find new ways to remove silos and provide health systems with connected, integrated, and enterprise-wide solutions that drive operational efficiencies and help to improve care."
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS, "said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."
About symplr
symplr's comprehensive, cloud-based healthcare operations software solutions, anchored in governance, risk management, and compliance, enable our enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare. For over 30 years, our customers have trusted our expertise and depended on our provider data management, workforce and talent management, contract management, spend management, access management, and compliance, quality, and safety software solutions to help drive better operations for better outcomes. Learn how at symplr.com.
About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends, and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more on the KLAS website.
