AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterGate Capital ("CenterGate") announced today that its affiliate has made an investment in DecisionOne Corporation ("DecisionOne"), which expands the U.S.-based operations and capabilities of Soroc Technology ("Soroc"), a portfolio company of CenterGate.
Headquartered in Wayne, PA, DecisionOne is the one of the largest independent providers of IT infrastructure services in North America. DecisionOne is a one-stop service provider of full-cycle technology infrastructure management, including field services, remote managed services, and IT asset management to enterprises across various industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation, financial services, and government.
"We are very excited to partner with Soroc and believe that this will benefit all stakeholders. We are excited about the prospects of growing together," commented Pat Croce, President of DecisionOne. "Soroc's robust capabilities across the IT infrastructure life cycle and in Canada will bolster our portfolio of IT services, increasing our ability to deliver world-class services with an exceptional client experience to existing and prospective clients."
Soroc Chairman and CEO, Rudy Cheddie, added, "I am excited that our combination creates one of the strongest platforms and broadest footprints across North America, and we are now positioned to be a formidable full-service provider for any enterprise seeking a comprehensive IT solution. DecisionOne expands our geographic coverage in the United States and Canada and increases our services capabilities with one of the largest, most experienced full-time technician employee workforces. This was the culmination of our long and successful relationship to date, and we believe that DecisionOne's focus on high-quality, timely service will be the ideal complement to Soroc's existing business."
About DecisionOne
Founded in 1958, DecisionOne offers comprehensive IT solutions to a diverse group of Fortune 1000 customers across the United States and Canada. DecisionOne serves as a vendor-agnostic partner who helps companies reduce operating costs, extend technology life, and optimize their technology infrastructure. DecisionOne's highly skilled, scalable workforce provides a single source of world-class IT support that meets the demands of a diverse client base anywhere, anytime.
About Soroc Technology
Soroc Technology is a full-service IT firm that provides end-to-end IT infrastructure lifecycle services, including on-site and help desk support, procurement and deployment, professional services, recruiting, and business continuity and disaster recovery services. Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, Soroc serves as a leading outsourced IT services provider to customers throughout North America.
About CenterGate Capital
CenterGate Capital is an Austin, Texas based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle market companies with the potential to achieve transformational growth through operational and strategic development. CenterGate brings a balance of financial and operational experience and strategic insight to assist management in driving long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit http://www.centergatecapital.com.
