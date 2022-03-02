LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semos Cloud, a provider of increasingly popular HR technology to impact organizational culture, announced a go-live for their new client, Evoqua Water Technologies. Evoqua's employees can now enjoy the benefits of JobPts, an enterprise-level employee recognition and rewards system built atop of the SAP Business Technology Platform.
With Semos Cloud's solutions gone live, more than 4,000 Evoqua employees across the globe in ten countries were introduced to a rewards and recognition program. Employees are encouraged to recognize their peers' success, and those recognized get rewarded accordingly on top of their paychecks.
Semos Cloud's CEO, Filip Misovski, expressed his pleasure with the new partnership. "I admire Evoqua's vision and impact on making clean water accessible to customers worldwide. Seeing a company with such a mission choose Semos Cloud as a partner is an honor. Semos Cloud and Evoqua share the goal of driving positive change across the workplace and the world, and I see this partnership as an enabler to help both companies succeed".
The latest HR tech addition is a part of Evoqua's continuous effort to provide the best experience for its employees. A global leader in water technology dedicated to sustainability has extended its mission to provide the best working environment for all its employees.
The recognition program allows every employee and management to acknowledge their teammates via a desktop or mobile application. This capacity extends the program to all of the deskless employees, ensuring that truly everyone gets an opportunity to be acknowledged.
Evoqua's employees also enjoy the capacities of Moments That Matter – a feature enabling colleagues to celebrate key moments like work anniversaries or even some personal celebrations. Evoqua particularly requested that employees get awards on their work anniversaries, confirming their dedication to valuing employees' loyalty and dedication.
Janell Rhoads, Evoqua's Vice President of Total Rewards, stated how the new Recognition and Rewards program was immediately embraced by employees. "I enjoyed working with Semos Cloud on implementing the new recognition program as it was crafted to emphasize and endorse the organizational culture we are developing at Evoqua. Our employees are the key stakeholders for this program, and I can confidently say they fully recognize the potential of this initiative and the power it gives them to make their coworkers' days."
Semos Cloud has confirmed its position in the Employee Experience space with a new client addition. As a provider of fully configurable EX solutions, it is a favorite of enterprises with deep technical, security, and cultural demands. Semos Cloud's effort to secure prime experience for all the employees in their customers' organizations has been awarded multiple recognitions by SAP, G2, and Crozdesk, and was referenced in the latest Innovation Insight for Recognition and Reward Systems by Gartner.
Semos Cloud Information
Semos Cloud is an HR technology firm that provides an Employee Experience platform that is fully integrated with SAP® system technology, including SuccessFactors® product suite solutions. Their solutions for employee recognition, feedback management, health and wellness, internal employee communication, and employee journeys are reshaping the experiences of thousands of employees across the globe. To learn more, visit https://semoscloud.com.
Media Contact
Matija Martek, Semos Cloud, 00385955491199, matija.martek@semoscloud.com
SOURCE Semos Cloud