AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sands Investment Group (SIG) is pleased to announce that Ethan Offenbecher joined the team in November 2021 to lead the shopping center investment sales team.
As a shopping center specialist, Offenbecher brings over 20 years of award-winning experience. He most recently served as the Team Leader of The Offenbecher Group, a group of five shopping center specialists at Marcus & Millichap. He served as the Senior Director of the National Retail Group and First Vice President, Investments.
He has sold over $600M in deal volume with the nation's largest institutional real estate companies, publicly-traded REITs, hedge funds and high net worth individuals.
Offenbecher's new role at SIG entails assisting institutional investors and high-net-worth clients in acquisition and dispositions. His 21+ years of experience, attention to detail and diligent work ethic will be a catalyst for accelerating growth. "Our team is best in class and the opportunity to service clients nationwide is one I could not pass up. Since December, we've already underwritten over $150M in asset value and listed over $50M. And we are just getting started. 2022 is going to be a phenomenal year in multi-tenant investment real estate," he says.
Offenbecher joining SIG is definitely a win-win situation for all. Max Freedman, the Managing Director for the Austin office, said "We are beyond excited to have compiled a best in class multi-tenant investment sales team here in Texas."
Offenbecher hails from Washington and attended WSU and Seattle University. He lives in Texas with his wife and two children and enjoys outdoor activities like golf and fishing.
About Sands Investment Group
Sands Investment Group is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that specializes in the buying and selling of commercial properties across the US. Since its founding in 2010, SIG has closed over 3,200 transactions worth more than $6B in 48 states. Advisors with the company currently have over $900M in active inventory. As a leader in the industry, SIG was the first to offer true sub-product type specialization. Sands Investment Group has offices in Santa Monica, CA, Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Philadelphia, PA, and Fort Lauderdale, FL.
