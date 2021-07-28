AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point Health, a digital health startup in Austin, TX, has announced the addition of DJ Nguyen as Chief Technology Officer to its executive team. His responsibilities include leading the growing engineering team and guiding the company's technology and product development endeavors.
DJ brings with him over 20 years of experience leading technology and product teams at global and startup organizations. He has held key leadership roles at US Army, Sony Electronics, PlayStation, and American Specialty Health. Most recently, DJ served as the Director of Software Engineering at Resideo where he was responsible for the development of Cloud Services and Data Platform to support the residential and security devices in the Connected Home and IoT markets.
DJ enjoys building talented, ambitious, and motivated engineering organizations and leading them to accomplish extraordinary things. In addition to enjoying outdoor activities and traveling, DJ is known for his technical leadership and making job content his priority. Achievements that he is most proud of aren't the big accomplishments nor the successes; but rather, how he did his job and the daily interactions with his team that have left lasting, positive impacts on the lives of those who have shared his journey.
"I am excited to join Point Health on its mission to make healthcare easy to find, easy to understand, and easier to afford. I believe the company has a tremendous future and I am honored to be an integral part of the organization," said DJ.
"We are thrilled to have DJ join us at Point Health. We know he is a great fit to help build our tech team," said Matt Dale, CEO of Point Health. "He will help prepare the team for future growth to ensure we continue on the right track to achieve our goals."
About Point Health
Point Health is an Austin, Texas-based digital health startup paving the way for major changes in the healthcare industry, primarily through our Smart Healthcare Platform. Our suite of services combines powerful navigation services, shop-and-compare tools, personalized assistance, and the largest, most flexible selection of cash-pay providers in America on a single, intuitive platform. The healthcare system in the U.S. is confusing to navigate, but Point Health is guiding patients towards healthcare that is easier to find, understand, and afford.
Media Contact
Steven Cutbirth, Point Health, +1 (281) 381-9856, scutbirth@pointhealth.com
SOURCE Point Health