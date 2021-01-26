MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. At that time a copy of the Company's Q4 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)
Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings
or
Call-In Number:
1-929-477-0577
(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.