DALLAS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, has expanded its franchise opportunities to now include a scalable footprint model. This model will offer prospective franchisees the opportunity to invest in ownership of a full-service, full-amenity gym outside a more typical "big box" model.
"As we continue evolving our 55-year-old brand to offer the best and safest fitness experience possible, we are simultaneously looking to enhance our approach to global franchise development to offer more opportunities for people to take control of their destinies through Gold's Gym ownership," said Gold's Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff. "The new scalable footprint model is designed to not only maximize flexibility by giving franchisees more affordable investment options, but also to deliver high-quality fitness centers to geographic regions with limited space to build."
The new scalable footprint model makes the Gold's Gym ownership opportunity attractive to prospective franchisees within a lower investment range of $1.5 – $2.5 million, as opposed to the larger footprint model's range of $2.5 – $5 million. The scalable footprint model – starting at 10,000 square feet – is strategically designed to serve as a full-service Gold's Gym with amenities including:
- State-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment
- Locker rooms
- Personal training
- Group exercise classes
- Kids Club
In addition to these standard amenities, scalable franchise spaces 15,000-square-feet or larger can accommodate GOLD'S STUDIO® – the brand's unique training community with boutique-style group fitness programs like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™, and GOLD'S CYCLE™ – as well as a recovery area. In the 10,000-square-foot scalable footprint model, franchisees will have the option to include a hybrid functional training space that can serve as an area for group fitness with GOLD'S FIT®.
"After putting a significant amount of time and research into this, we feel now is the best time to begin developing our world-class facilities in this more scalable fashion," said Craig Sherwood, Gold's Gym's Chief Development Officer. "I'm excited to connect with both current and potential franchisees to share how this new model is made for the future of the fitness industry, providing full-service amenities with added financial and regional benefits."
Gold's Gym is currently seeking potential investors interested in its scalable footprint opportunity in areas where this flexible model would be ideal for available commercial space and the community.
For more details about the Gold's Gym scalable footprint franchise opportunity, visit https://franchising.goldsgym.com/footprints-costs/, or contact Global Franchise Development Manager Jeanna Beth Graves at JBGraves@goldsgym.com.
About Gold's Gym
Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with nearly 700 locations in 29 countries. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under the same roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.