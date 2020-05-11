IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Day of Families, Chuck E. Cheese will be donating a percentage of sales on May 15 to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and each restaurant will be donating "family meals" to local organizations, including first responders, in their communities.
"For more than 40 years, families have created lifelong memories together at Chuck E. Cheese, and we want to celebrate with them on International Day of Families," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "Giving back to the communities and the families we serve is a Chuck E. Cheese core value, and we look forward to a wonderful day of giving throughout the U.S. and around the world."
Most locations remain closed for dine-in service, but families can bring the Chuck E. Cheese experience home with the $20 Family Fun Pack to-go that includes two large one-topping pizzas, one goody bag with games and toys and 800 tickets for their next visit. All menu items will be included in the percentage donation.
Guests can order online, carry-out and through third-party delivery. Visit the Chuck E. Cheese website for menu and location information at www.chuckecheese.com
CEC Entertainment, Inc., is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where over 1 million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese – the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® –has the goal of creating positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.
