SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SYLIS Property Management, a successful property management company based in San Antonio, Texas has announced that they are expanding their operations into the major Texas metropolitan areas including Dallas, Austin, El Paso and Houston.
SYLIS Property Management, LLC (SYLIS) was established in 2006 with the intent of providing their clients, investors, and partners with full-service real estate asset management - a service that goes above and beyond typical property management. Since its inception, SYLIS has maintained a successful real estate track record as it has continued to grow and expand. This currently includes the management of 12 properties that equate to nearly 2,000 rental units, 47,000 square feet of retail space, a 108-unit apartment development and a 4-acre tract of land slated for future development. For more information on these and other projects, visit http://www.sylispm.com.
SYLIS Propery Management will work hand in hand with its sister company, SYLIS Capital. SYLIS Capital's primary focus will be helping investors achieve a common purpose; financial wealth, and freedom through investing in SYLIS' prime real estate properties. SYLIS Capital is spearheaded by Gilberto Vergara, the Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Salazar, the Chief Financial Officer, Fernando Cordova the Chief Operating Officer, and Denisse Andalon the Chief Human Resources Officer. For more information visit http://www.syliscapital.com.
