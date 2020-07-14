Eyemart Express Issues Top 5 Eyewear Summer Trend Report: Crystal, bold colors, mixed materials, personalized sunglasses, and blue light make a functional statement this season. Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, is helping customers find affordable prescription glasses that will protect the eyes and follow this summer’s top eyewear trends. Explore on-trend eyewear collections at https://bit.ly/2CwRvtn.