Learning management and talent development software provider to present on how to upskill employees and improve employee retention.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox announced its sponsorship of the Learning Solutions Conference & Expo, April 20 – April 22, 2022, at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida.
Conference attendees are invited to join Schoox for the company's "Upskill and Retain Staff via Continuous Learning" session at the Live from the Learning Solutions Stage or online Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT.
During the session, Matthew Brown, Chief People and Culture Officer at Schoox, will lead an engaging discussion on the ways continuous learning strategies, supported by technology, can help organizations upskill employees, lower staff attrition rates and improve job performance. Matthew Brown is a frequent contributor to thought leadership topics that impact HR professionals, both in his role at Schoox and as a Forbes Human Resources Council member, including the recent article "Here's How HR Leaders Are Reducing Employee Absenteeism."
Attendees are invited to visit Schoox at booth #401 to learn more about how the SaaS learning platform can address their training and employee engagement programs.
The Learning Solutions Conference & Expo is an annual event for learning professionals, from instructional designers to senior executives, to gather and explore what works in learning and development. The event features 120+ practical sessions, keynotes, and opportunities to connect.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
