DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA, a membership organization devoted to strengthening the US-UN relationship through public education and advocacy, announced its winners for the Annual UN Day Global Leadership Awards. Founded on the promise to advance peace and prosperity for people and the planet, UN Day Awards honor individuals and organizations from multiple industries who are advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda by promoting peace and well-being around the world.
2021 UN Day Global Leadership Award Honorees
SDG 1: No Poverty
David Woodyard
President and Chief Executive Officer
Catholic Charities, Dallas
SDG 2: Zero Hunger
Trisha Cunningham
President and Chief Executive Officer
North Texas Food Bank
SDG 2: Zero Hunger
Brandon King
Site Manager
Feed My Starving Children
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being
Brian S. Tyler, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
McKesson Corporation
SDG 4: Quality Education
Lenita Dunlap
Chief Executive Officer
Heart House
SDG 5: Gender Equality
Lauren DeCillis
Director
Galerstein Gender Center - The University of Texas at Dallas
SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
Bill Chinn
Chief Executive Officer
The DEC Network
SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities
Cece Cox, J.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Resource Center
SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
Thomas Kemper
President and Chief Executive Officer
Dolphin Blue Inc
Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award
Reverend Bill Matthews and Mrs. Norma Matthews
UN Day award nominations were submitted by individuals across North Texas, honoring projects that respond to imminent global challenges such as climate change, migration, rising inequity, and the pandemic. This year's event includes two honorees in the SDG 2 category due to their profound and inspiring impact in North Texas.
The event will be held via Zoom on Saturday, October 23, at 10 am (CST). Register at https://tinyurl.com/zszvm77f.
"We're very excited to honor our Global Leadership Awardees' immense impact, especially in such a historic and difficult couple of years for North Texas communities," said Lisa Winkley, President of UNA-USA Dallas. "These individuals and organizations have inspired us with their incredible grit and determination, and we cannot wait to celebrate their successes, strong can-do attitude, and wonderful talent,".
About the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA): UNA-USA is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in US communities, colleges, and Congress. For more than 75 years, UNA-USA and its national network of over 25,000+ members and 200 chapters have promoted strong US leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs, and public events. Learn more about the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association at http://www.dallas-una.org
About the United Nations Foundation: The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world's most pressing problems and broadens support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a US public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and now is supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at http://www.unfoundation.org
