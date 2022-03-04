LUBBOCK, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a piece of exciting news for customers who are planning to purchase a pre-owned vehicle near the Lubbock area in Texas. Matador Motors, a used car dealership in Lubbock, Texas, is offering pre-approval for auto loans to interested parties. Regardless of the credit rating, customers can fill out an online form and submit it on the dealership's official website.
Submitting this application at Matador Motors will not impact the customer's credit score. Prospective buyers need to enter some basic information in the online form like name, address, phone number, zip code, email id and mobile number. After the application is submitted, a member of the finance team at Matador Motors will get in touch with the customer to assist with the processing of their application. All the personal data collected will be stored securely and will be shared only with affiliated third parties for possible financing options.
Drivers are encouraged to visit Matador Motors' official website or drop by in person at 214 E Hwy 62/82, Wolfforth, Texas, 79382. Customers can also reach out to the dealership staff on 806-833-7300 for any further details about the financing options.
