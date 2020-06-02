DALLAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polte Corporation, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, today introduced Polte Proximity, a solution that delivers secure social distancing and contact tracing to support organizations returning to work safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With no need for added infrastructure or application downloads to employee phones, Polte Proximity leverages centralized management within Polte's existing asset tracking platform, the Polte IoT Cloud, to uniquely enable rapid deployment and automate safety protocol compliance.
"People are the most important assets of any organization. We realized that Polte's asset tracking solution was easily adapted to create a better, more secure way for organizations to allow their people to feel more confident about going back to work," explained Polte CEO Ed Chao. "We are excited to accelerate an organization's ability to automate monitoring of new safety policies while empowering employees as part of the new normal in business operations."
The Polte Proximity solution is comprised of a small, lightweight, rechargeable Mobile IoT device worn together with an employee's existing ID badge or facility access card, the Polte IoT Cloud, and actionable analytics accessible from a standard web browser. The Polte Proximity device securely connects to ubiquitous 4G LTE and 5G cellular networks and cloud computing infrastructure to contact trace employees indoors, outdoors and between company facilities. Devices connect right out of the box – no need to install beacons or other infrastructure.
Polte Proximity empowers employees while at work through social distancing alerts and a self-reporting feature. An employee can press a button on the Mobile IoT sensor to immediately and privately notify their employer of unsafe conditions in any area of a company facility, indoors or outdoors. Also, since Polte Proximity utilizes a low-cost dedicated device, the device can be left at the office or turned off when an employee goes home.
Through close cooperation and collaboration with customers and partners, Polte's goal is to harness Mobile IoT and cloud computing technology to help companies slow the spread of COVID‑19 and automate monitoring of new safety protocol compliance. Early adopters like Teltech Group, a nationally recognized logistics/supply chain services and asset management company, look forward to using Polte Proximity to quickly identify and remediate potential high-exposure areas in their warehouses.
"We're excited for Polte Proximity to help protect our employees. By providing proof of location of the events, we are enabled to enforce our social distancing policies and perform contact tracing if needed," Teltech Group President Mike Meagher said. "This will direct us if it's necessary to further spread apart workstations or stagger shifts, as well as incentivize social distancing without requiring additional management time and oversight on the floor."
Polte has committed to donating half of the profits from Polte Proximity in 2020 to COVID-19 relief efforts. To learn more about Polte Proximity and how it works, please visit us at polte.com/proximity.
About Polte Corporation:
Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com. Or, stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.