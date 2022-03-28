Renowned Prosthodontists Provide Houston Patients with First Class Dental Implant Services
HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptown Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, located in Houston, Texas, receives its 100th Google review. Dr. Robert Velasco, the founder of Uptown Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, demonstrates his dedication to high-quality patient care with an outstanding five-star rating. Uptown Cosmetic Implant & Dentistry's staff work alongside their patients to achieve the smile they've always wanted. Each patient begins their visit with a customized treatment plan designed specifically for their personal needs. Patient visits also include a meeting with a knowledgeable financial counselor who will help make the patient's dream smile affordable and accessible. The "Uptown Experience" is unique and unparalleled within the Houston community. Dr. Velasco and his team proudly bring specialized prosthodontic care to patients residing in Houston and surrounding areas.
Out of one-hundred stellar Google reviews, the Uptown Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry team would like to highlight the meaningful impact of their work. An Uptown patient states, "I have never had such a pleasurable experience in being a patient than with this group. Dr. Velasco did major work on my unfortunate smile." Throughout the practice's reviews, it's apparent that staff prioritizes patient care and expertly addresses patient concerns. According to a recent patient, "the staff provided me with such support and attention to care, I don't think I would've gone through with my treatment without them." Uptown is committed to serving people in need with smile makeovers. According to another Google review, "I can smile and eat without feeling self-conscience. I wouldn't have the confidence of my smile without anyone in this practice, and words simply cannot thank you enough." The most recent review is from a patient named Kimber and said the following: I love coming to this beautiful, clean and well-staffed business. I have been seeing Dr. Barrilleaux for years and she is the BEST! She works with the highest integrity and is the best I have ever had. Trust me, I have tried a lot in the Houston area. My trust will always with Dr. Barrilleaux. She truly listens and explains everything so you fully understand and makes the experience the best it can be. Thank you Dr. Barrilleaux for being the best."
Camilla Barrilleaux, DMD, MS, recently joined Uptown Cosmetic Implant & Dentistry, as a highly respected prosthodontist. Along with Dr. Velasco, Dr. Barrilleaux specializes in dental implants, cosmetic single tooth replacements with implants, dentures, and full mouth reconstruction. Dr. Barrilleaux is dedicated to excellence, artistry, modern technology, and gentle patient care.
Robert Velasco, D.D.S. is a highly experienced prosthodontist with a passion for innovation, technological advances, and education. As an expert in his field, Dr. Velasco is formally trained on the All-on-4 Teeth-in-a-Day implant procedure. Throughout his career, Dr. Velasco has received numerous awards for top dentists, America's best dentists, and expert contributors in the areas of health and wellness.
Uptown Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry provides a wide array of services to meet all their patient's dental needs. Uptown also serves patients with a convenient on-site lab and 3D CAT scans. As leaders in the field of prosthodontics, Dr. Velasco and Dr. Barrilleaux look forward to continuing to provide five-star quality services to their current and future patients.
-----
If you would like more information about Uptown Cosmetic Implant and Dentistry, please call (713)999-6984 or visit https://uptowncosmeticimplantdentistry.com/.
Media Contact
Uptown Cosmetic Implant & Dentistry, uptowncosmeticimplantdentistry.com, (713)999-6984, info@uptowncosmeticimplantdentistry.com
SOURCE uptowncosmeticimplantdentistry.com