SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Firstmark Foundation is pleased to announce the 15 recipients of the 2021-2022 Educator Grant program. Firstmark Educator Grants are for full-time, K-12 educators and support staff. Grants are awarded to fund innovative project ideas, including the materials necessary to successfully carryout the project. To date, Firstmark Credit Union has awarded over $70,000 in support of educators and their students.

"School district employees are facing incredible challenges to engage students in traditional and online learning environments," said Marisa Perez-Diaz, executive director of the Firstmark Foundation. "We are honored to support these inspiring individuals to bring their vision of advanced student learning to fruition. As a credit union for teachers and all school system employees, we congratulate our grant winners and look forward to seeing their projects and programs implemented later this spring."

Tonya Bartlett

Gallardo Elementary School

Southside ISD

Michael Byrnes

Harlan High School

Northside ISD

Monica Cortez

Spring Meadows Elementary School

Judson ISD

Cynthia Cuellar

Bob Hope Elementary School

Southwest ISD

Rebecca Folds

Brauchle Elementary School

Northside ISD

Dillon Gatian

Straus Middle School

Northside ISD

Marcella Gutierrez

Young Women's Leadership Academy

San Antonio ISD

Erica Huerta

Carson Elementary School

Northside ISD

John M. Kliewer

Homebound Hospital Program

Northside ISD

Josephine Martinez

Highland Forest Elementary School

East Central ISD

Carey McCarthy

Communication Arts High School

Northside ISD

Lauren Sanchez

Mireles Elementary School

Northside ISD

Juanita Tucker

Westwood Terrace Elementary School

Northside ISD

David Walker

Roosevelt Elementary School

Edgewood ISD

Michelle Waters

Longs Creek Elementary School

North East ISD

This year's funds will support a variety of projects, including the purchase of flexible seating to accommodate students of all abilities, high-interest books for struggling readers, materials to support social and emotional learning and sensory exploration resources to encourage students to use scientific processes while they create, play and explore.

To learn more about the Firstmark Educator Grant and other ways Firstmark supports the education community, visit the Give Back tab at firstmarkcu.org.

The Firstmark Foundation is a 501(c)3 Public Charity, dedicated to supporting initiatives that enrich the schools in our community.

About Firstmark Credit Union

Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for almost 90 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping members live out the highest vision of themselves. For more information, visit https://www.firstmarkcu.org/ or call 210.342.8484.

