SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Firstmark Foundation is pleased to announce the 15 recipients of the 2021-2022 Educator Grant program. Firstmark Educator Grants are for full-time, K-12 educators and support staff. Grants are awarded to fund innovative project ideas, including the materials necessary to successfully carryout the project. To date, Firstmark Credit Union has awarded over $70,000 in support of educators and their students.
"School district employees are facing incredible challenges to engage students in traditional and online learning environments," said Marisa Perez-Diaz, executive director of the Firstmark Foundation. "We are honored to support these inspiring individuals to bring their vision of advanced student learning to fruition. As a credit union for teachers and all school system employees, we congratulate our grant winners and look forward to seeing their projects and programs implemented later this spring."
Tonya Bartlett
Gallardo Elementary School
Southside ISD
Michael Byrnes
Harlan High School
Northside ISD
Monica Cortez
Spring Meadows Elementary School
Judson ISD
Cynthia Cuellar
Bob Hope Elementary School
Southwest ISD
Rebecca Folds
Brauchle Elementary School
Northside ISD
Dillon Gatian
Straus Middle School
Northside ISD
Marcella Gutierrez
Young Women's Leadership Academy
San Antonio ISD
Erica Huerta
Carson Elementary School
Northside ISD
John M. Kliewer
Homebound Hospital Program
Northside ISD
Josephine Martinez
Highland Forest Elementary School
East Central ISD
Carey McCarthy
Communication Arts High School
Northside ISD
Lauren Sanchez
Mireles Elementary School
Northside ISD
Juanita Tucker
Westwood Terrace Elementary School
Northside ISD
David Walker
Roosevelt Elementary School
Edgewood ISD
Michelle Waters
Longs Creek Elementary School
North East ISD
This year's funds will support a variety of projects, including the purchase of flexible seating to accommodate students of all abilities, high-interest books for struggling readers, materials to support social and emotional learning and sensory exploration resources to encourage students to use scientific processes while they create, play and explore.
To learn more about the Firstmark Educator Grant and other ways Firstmark supports the education community, visit the Give Back tab at firstmarkcu.org.
The Firstmark Foundation is a 501(c)3 Public Charity, dedicated to supporting initiatives that enrich the schools in our community.
About Firstmark Credit Union
Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for almost 90 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping members live out the highest vision of themselves. For more information, visit https://www.firstmarkcu.org/ or call 210.342.8484.
